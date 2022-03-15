BAILEY: Trading FOMO for JOMO

You may be familiar with FOMO, the acronym for Fear of Missing Out. FOMO is the anxiety a person feels when missing an event, opportunity, or information. Occasionally, I succumbed to it. I used to think that living my best life meant making sure that I was living on the constant pulse of opportunities. I didn’t want to miss any fun, excitement, or chances.
When I was a teenager, my mother told me, “Don’t always do what you want to, but always do what you’re willing.” Sometimes her Alabamian mother tongue was hard to decode. Basically, she was advising me how to mitigate FOMO . She believed that the fear of missing out was an emotional intersection where impulsiveness and self-doubt meet.
From her perspective, FOMO can give thrills or chills. If you are always worried about what or who you might miss you might be disappointed, you might be happy, or you may reach another intersection. It’s not like my mom never took chances, but her internal weathervane determined the direction of the winds of caution.
I had a huge crush on Sugar Ray Leonard in high school. In 1982, he was scheduled to fight Roger Stafford at Memorial Auditorium. I really wanted to see him at training camp, but I did not ask if I could go. Training camp was on a weekday morning. My dad would be at work, and I had classes. However, my mom surprised me and allowed me to skip school. It turns out she thought he was cute too! We arrived at the arena and made our way through the line. I caught a glimpse of Sugar Ray. Then he disappeared. Leonard began seeing spots, and the training camp ended abruptly. Doctors discovered a partially detached retina; promoters canceled the fight, and the injury ended his career. I missed an entire day of classes and a test I would have to makeup. I saw him for just a split second. We left the Aud went out for breakfast. I was disappointed.
She asked, “Why are you brooding? We saw Sugar Ray Leonard! It was fun! Thank you for the chance to share this with you. Your grandmother would never let me skip school to see a celebrity. We made a memory girl!”
In her peculiar way, she taught me not to focus on the anxiety of what I perceive as a missed opportunity but to try and find joy at the intersection of impulsiveness and self-doubt. The joy is the intersection, the choice, not the outcome.
I try to replace FOMO with JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out. Sometimes I miss the mark, but I am happy to have the choice.
Sharon Bailey is Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.