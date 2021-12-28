BAILEY: Town of Tonawanda & MLK Day a different approach

Heavy rains drenched the streets of Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968. Most of the workers in the Memphis Department of Public Works sanitation department were Black. The work was dirty, low-paying, and hazardous. The city of Memphis only offered part-time hours to Black sanitation employees. The men frequently rode in faulty trucks and collected garbage using leaky bins, which they had to physically carry overhead from the sidewalk to an idling garbage truck.
On that stormy day, two Black Memphis sanitation workers, climbed into the rear of their assigned truck to escape the downpour. Echol Cole and Robert Walker sat in the truck’s hopper, with their torsos under cover and legs dangling over the rear’s edge. Suddenly the garbage compactor malfunctioned. The driver stopped the truck, bit he was unable to activate the broken emergency switch. The defective garbage truck killed both men.
A couple of workers also died under similar circumstances a few years prior. Some workers suffered from disfiguring or debilitating work-related injuries. The deaths of Cole and Walker and years of mistreatment were the breaking point for a Black sanitation worker named T.O. Jones. On Feb. 11, 1968, 10 days after the tragedy, Jones led an organizational meeting with hundreds of Black sanitation workers in attendance.
Local 1733 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) began its two-month long labor strike Feb. 12, 1968. The sanitation workers’ demand for fair pay and safer conditions fit the mission for Martin Luther King Jr.'s newly created Poor People’s Campaign (PPC), an effort established to help all poor people achieve economic equality regardless of race. King was an advocated for workers and human rights. The mission of the Poor People’s Campaign resonated with the UAW, AFL-CIO, United Packinghouse Workers, and a diverse group of Americans. The initiative galvanized the labor organizations to support the Civil Rights movement.
King traveled to Memphis a few times to collect money, food and clothing donations for the workers and their families during the walkout. Tensions and widespread violence became a problem as the strike continued into late March. King returned to Memphis for the last time April 3, 1968, rallying workers and advocates with his famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. He was assassinated the next day.
In April 1968 U.S. Undersecretary of Labor James Reynolds negotiated a conclusion which resulted in better wages and union recognition for the sanitation workers, thus ending the labor strike.
The Buffalo News reported that the all-white Town of Tonawanda Board and the all-white Hourly Employees Association reached an impasse on paid holiday benefits during the last contract negotiations. The mostly white Salaried Workers Association struck a deal; those employees agreed to relinquish a paid birthday holiday in exchange for paid MLK Day and Juneteenth holidays.
The members of the Hourly Employee Association will spend January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King Day, attending workplace trainings instead of observing MLK Day at a recognition event or participating in a day of service. I don’t see this as a real problem.
The hourly municipal workers receive a dozen paid holidays throughout the calendar year. The salaried workers gave up one paid holiday and received two. The unions may have 99 problems, but a good holiday benefit package is not one.
Diversity hiring is another matter. Perhaps the town board, HR and union leaders can tackle this issue during the next collective bargaining meetings in 2024.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.