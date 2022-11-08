When I was a little kid, my parents and I traveled the 20 miles from Buffalo to see the Horseshoe, American and Bridal Veil falls, enjoy a meal at the Red Coach, or have a summer picnic. Like many Buffalonians, we also drove our out-of-town friends and family to visit Niagara Falls. “The Falls” may not technically qualify as a natural wonder, but people from all over the world visit every day, which is quite wonderful.
Although I did not grow up here, I love living in Niagara Falls and have become a defender and an ambassador of its gifts and its potential. I have many conversations with residents about the good things in Niagara Falls. I’m confused whenever I hear a resident say, “There is nothing to do here” or “The Canadian side is better.”
A few weeks ago, Destination Niagara USA, the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Niagara County, released its Tourism Impact Report. Despite the devastating global pandemic, tourism thrived in Niagara County, including Niagara Falls. In fact, hotel occupancy increased 9.7% from June-August 2022 compared to the summer 2021. The increase does not include the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino. Tourism generated $52,099,000 in local taxes.
Sure, closed borders and restricted travel contributed to the increase. But is that a bad thing? Niagara Falls is a great destination for the budget conscious. For many, it’s less than a one-day drive which makes it gas-friendly. Ecotourism is also a draw. Last summer, I witnessed hundreds of people hiking, bicycling and picnicking along the Niagara Gorge trails in Niagara Falls, Whirlpool, and Devil’s Hole state parks. Sustainable farms and vineyards are also popular with tourists. All those visitors generate much needed parking and tax revenue.
Cultural and eco-friendly tourist attractions must be embraced and encouraged. Some residents and local politicians have campaigned on the interest of extending tourism dollars onto Pine Ave, beyond Niagara Falls State Park. I have heard one council member question why so much economic planning seems centered on tourism dollars.
Roughly $831,000,000 spent by folks traveling in and around Niagara County is one good reason.
The three waterfalls, Maid of the Mist, Jet Boat Tours, are major attractions. Tourists want to shelter, dine, and commute to attractions easily and economically. Discover Niagara Shuttle transports a lot of people around town in the summer and for off season events.
Clearly, there are things to do here. There are also things that residents must do.
Tourism dollars help our local economy, but the city cannot grow on the backs of tourists alone.
Two things are certain: Death and taxes. No one likes them, but they are a necessity. We pay city services with property taxes and fees. The Niagara Falls City Council voted against a refuse fee increase. The city must find a way to close a $4,000,000 gap in its contractual obligation with Modern Disposal.
There is the city we want and the city we have. Reassessments, painful yet necessary tax increases and tourism revenue will help Niagara Falls become the city we deserve.
Sharon Bailey resides. in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.