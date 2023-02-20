Have some Black ministers in New York inadvertently become the newest lobbyists for the tobacco industry? Maybe.
A cluster of New York Black ministers representing various denominations do not support Gov. Hochul’s proposed ban on menthol and other flavored tobacco products. Why? Because, in their opinion, the proposed ban unjustly targets Black people, who smoke menthol cigarettes at a higher rate than other ethnic groups. They also believe a ban would lead to an uptick in crime and racial profiling of Black smokers by police officers.
I understand their concern. Say his name, Eric Garner. In the summer of 2014, the 43-year-old died from injuries sustained from an illegal chokehold by a New York police officer after officer confronted him about selling individual cigarettes or “loosies” as they are commonly called, near the Staten Island ferry terminal. Selling loose cigarette is a popular, benign and very illegal practice. As Mr. Garner faded into unconsciousness, bystanders heard him utter his last words, “I can’t breathe.”
Although I understand their worries, I question the logic behind the opposition. The faith leaders suggest Gov. Hochul create a commission on tobacco education.
Do Black people really need more tobacco education? Cigarette smoking is bad for you. Everyone knows. Tobacco companies print a warning from the Surgeon General on every product.
You know who also has difficulty breathing? Over 40,000 Black men, women, and youth between ages 12-17.
Let’s talk about the kids.
The Youth Tobacco Survey is an annual report published by the CDC and the FDA. The 2022 data on Black youth between the ages of 12-17 are startling, but here is some historical context.
According to findings from BMJ, an international peer-reviewed medical journal, approximately 3% Black male youth and 2% Black female youth and aged 12-17 smoked a tobacco product in 1970. Black youth smoke fewer cigarettes than most of the smoking population. These numbers continued to decline until flavored tobacco products became more popular.
Today, almost 95% of Black youth who smoke choose menthol cigarettes. 70% of Black middle school students smoke menthol cigarettes. Little cigars and cigarillos come in a variety of youth-appealing, sweet-enhanced flavors such as strawberry, banana and vanilla.
Youth who smoke also perform more poorly in school, getting more Fs than As and Bs.
A 2013 BMC public health study found that Black children recognized advertisements for Newport brand cigarettes more than other children did.
Gov. Hochul’s proposal targets retailers, not individuals. The ban would make it illegal for retailers to sell flavored tobacco products. Black leaders and community stakeholders need to do more to eradicate the tobacco industry’s pernicious marketing in Black communities. Just look at the windows and doors of any 7-11, corner store or mini-mart, and you will see an array of tobacco products posters everywhere. Gov. Hochul’s proposal is a step in the right direction.
I am not making light of the Eric Garner’s fate. His death was a tragedy that should have never happened. However, menthol and flavored tobacco products are negatively affecting the health and academic achievement of Black children.
If Black ministers want to educate Black communities about the impact of tobacco, they should target the tobacco industry, not Hochul’s plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.