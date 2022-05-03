BAILEY: Time to redefine 'For the good of the community'

Last week at the city council voted 4-1 to change its regular meeting calendar from a bi-monthly schedule to one regular meeting per month. Chairperson John Spanbauer said, "With the mayor calling special meetings, many of the agenda items we would have put forward on our agenda are lacking. So, we have found out that some of the agenda items we have, we can do city business once a month."
Council member Donta Myles, who has a penchant for hyperbole and aphorisms, cast the dissenting vote and opined, "I get a lot of response from the community. One thing I always say is that I am only twenty percent of the vote. Everybody up here, you're looking at one hundred percent of the vote of every agenda item we vote on. I don't feel it is sufficient for the community to reach out to me concerning anything without talking to all of us. We need to be able to hear one message from everybody. To take our regularly scheduled meetings and cut them in half, to me is cutting in half the voice of the people. I do not believe in muzzling the voice of the people. I always stand with the people."
Not always. Mr. Myles has boycotted special meetings because there is no opportunity for public speaking. He also defines most of the special meetings as "unnecessary" because he believes that most of those agenda items are not urgent or time-sensitive. At special meetings, the other 80% of the council have voted to buy much-needed Thermal Imaging Cameras and Automated External Defibrillators for the Niagara Falls Fire Department and to allocate funds for the Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Program. The beneficiaries of these initiatives believe they are important, if not urgent.
The New York State Open Meetings Law (OML) addresses special meeting and public comment. An issue does not have to be urgent or time sensitive for a public body to call a special meeting. A special meeting is simply an unscheduled meeting. Public notice must be given about time and place, but OML stops short of defining the substantive nature of any matter to be addressed. There is no OML statute to support Mr. Myles' positions on special meetings.
On public comment, the OML states: "The Law is silent with respect to public participation. While it has been advised that a public body does not have to allow the public to speak, many choose to permit public participation."
For years the city council has allowed not one, but two opportunities for public comment during regular meetings, although it is not required by law to do so. Residents must sign the "Agenda" or "For the good of the community", sign-in sheet. The "community" segment is basically an "open mic" sign-in for speakers instead of musicians. Why do we have it?
I have made a particular observation watching city council meetings. The number of speakers who sign up to address an actual agenda item at regular meetings item is small, and often non-existent. Most speakers sign up for the "community" segment. However, there is always at least one resident who mistakenly signs the 'agenda" instead of the "community" sheet. Mr. Spanbauer respectfully interrupts the speaker and asks the clerk to reassign them for the "open mic" segment.
If a citizen has a concern for the county, state or federal legislative body, they call, write, or email their legislator to express concerns, support and opinions. The same should hold true for the city council.
On Saturday, I attended the council's first and what I hope will not be its last "Council in the Community" meeting at Niagara Street Elementary School. It was the perfect "open mic" opportunity for citizens to engage with all five council members and local law enforcement on public safety issues, block clubs and other matters.
Mr. Myles would prefer that public comment be permitted for every matter of city business. City council is not an Athenian democracy, nor does it have the time or money to run a Quinnipiac poll on every decision or equip each citizen with a Nielsen box designed for comment on city business.
I applaud Mr. Spanbauer and the council members for working smart by embracing and finding creative ways to engage the community efficiently.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You may email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
