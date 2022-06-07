BAILEY: The world of opposing realities

While listening to Louis Armstrong Radio on Pandora, I was inspired to write the next sentence to the tune of Armstrong’s posthumous hit, “What a Wonderful World.”
I see legislation on abortion safeguards, gun safety and cryptocurrency too, voting rights protection, for me and you, Jacob’s drops bid for re-election, what a lonely New York.
Last Thursday on June 2, the State Legislature concluded its legislative session by passing a bill package that places a two-year moratorium on new and renewal air permits for cryptomining businesses, extends abortion protections for physicians, limits the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in civil or criminal cases in states with abortion restrictions, and shores up voting rights with The John R Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York. Congress could not pass a similarly named bill, but the New York legislature passed its own version.
The gun safety bills include measures authorizing the sale of body armor and vests only to law enforcement and specified persons, raising the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle to 21, requiring new buyers to obtain a permit, complete a safety course and a background check and mandating bullet manufacturers to microstamp shell cases with a distinctive code that will allow the bullet to be traced to the originating weapon. Gov. Hochul is expected to sign the entire package.
Let’s hear it for states’ rights! I wonder if New York legislators are using David Allen’s “Getting Things Done” methodology?
21 mass shootings have been recorded in the U.S. since the massacre in Buffalo on May 14; that calculates to approximately one mass shooting per day in three weeks.
On June 3, the day after the legislature concluded its business, Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) announced he was canceling his bid for re-election due to his public support for a federal ban on assault weapons and limits on high-capacity magazines. He believes he could not weather the political storm for taking a position different from his political party. Most Americans rank the need for gun control legislation higher that gun ownership rights.
Gun violence is devastating communities across the nation, leaving a trail of families’ tears and bloodstained floors and streets from victims who are and were Republican, Democrat, Libertarians, Independent, African American, White, Latino, Asian, Catholic, Christians, LGBTQ, men, women, and children.
State officials must take the initiative to do what seemingly cannot be done at the federal level. Welcome to the world of opposing realities.
In 1893, Wellesley college professor Katharine Lee Bates, wrote a poem titled, “Pikes Peak” which was inspired by her train trip across the Great Plains views from the summit of the Rocky Mountains. Church organist Samuel A. Ward composed a melody for the hymn, “Materna” ten years prior in 1882. Like Bates, he drew inspiration from travel, not on a train but on a ferryboat.
In 1910, Ward’s music and Bates’ poem would become one of America’s most patriotic songs, “America the Beautiful.
Gun violence affects everyone. Our “amber waves of grain” have become 3.80 million acres of bloodied killing fields.
The poem is a work in public domain. Note the third stanza of the poem.
O beautiful for heroes proved
In liberating strife,
Who more than self their country loved,
And mercy more than life!
America! America!
May God thy gold refine,
Till all success be nobleness,
And ev’ry gain divine.
Have mercy America! Have mercy G.O.P.! Let’s love our country more than ourselves. The victims of Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Tulsa, and others are heroes. We don’t need another hero.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.