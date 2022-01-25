BAILEY: The significance of Black achievement

The cultural, economic, and political contributions of Black people span the globe. Although the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and Netherlands laud their achievements during Black History Month, the cachet of the annual observance is debatable. Condensing the recognition into a one-month celebration may seem disingenuous. The legacy of accomplishments dates back centuries and Black achievements are constantly emerging. African diaspora influence is everywhere.
I knew nothing about the history of Black Niagarans when I moved here a few years ago, but as a new resident, I felt it was my responsibility to learn. In March 2018, I attended a special event commemorating Women’s History Month at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. The guest speaker was Niagara Falls resident Dr. Lillian S. Williams, associate professor, Department of Africana and American Studies and former chair of the Department of African American Studies at University at Buffalo. She discussed “African American Club Women in the Age of Suffrage.” Feeling enlightened and inspired, I decided to broaden my historical horizons. I became friends with Dr. Williams, volunteered at Oakwood Cemetery, and explored the history department at the Main Street branch library.
On one visit to the library’s history department, I set out to learn about the Highland community. I found a few episodic Niagara Gazette newspaper clippings from the late1990s in the large bound volumes. However, the library does not have digitized archives of the Gazette for that period. So, I sat at one of the library’s microfilm readers and spent an entire day browsing rolls of Gazette articles on microfilm, determined to find more information. The technology may be low-tech, but it is still effective.
After a couple of hours, I made an intriguing discovery. In February 1990, the Niagara Gazette published an eight-part series for Black history Month titled “Tracing the Roots”. The series, a collection of fascinating stories about the issues and contributions of Black Niagarans, included Black History quizzes written by beloved Niagara Falls resident Bloneva Bond. I scanned the entire news series onto a USB drive. An idea germinated.
Next month, this column will honor the contributions of Black people. Instead of publishing an essay each week, editors Matt Winterhalter and Joe Genco have indulged my request to publish an updated Black history quiz. Each Tuesday in February, the Gazette will publish a quiz that I have written. Each quiz will focus on a particular topic. The answers will publish the following week.
The quizzes are supposed to be informative and entertaining. I have used a variety of newspapers, periodicals, and other databases as resources. The project has been time-consuming, but the experience has also been incredibly fun.
City newspapers are a valuable community resource, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to contribute. I hope the quizzes provide some of the enjoyment I experienced while researching and writing them.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
