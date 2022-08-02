What is an environmental justice community? An environmental justice community is a community which has an increased exposure to environmental harms, risks and health disparities.
Section 1319.5 of the proposed zoning ordinance amendments for the High Energy Usage Overlay District describes the city of Niagara Falls as an environmental justice community.
Part of the section states, “As an Environmental Justice community, the City must protect the public health, safety, and general welfare of the City’s residents resulting from disproportionate environmental impacts. To limit the cumulative impact that these businesses may have on the City, the City has determined that such businesses shall only be permitted within the boundaries of this overlay district. The City will impose conditions on businesses to mitigate impacts from high energy consumptions and other environmental impacts that may result from these businesses. This overlay district shall create incentive for new development in the area enhancing economic benefits, while protecting the public health and safety of the City’s residents.”
Think Love Canal and landfill odor. Yes, Niagara Falls is an environmental justice community.
Cryptocurrency miners arrived in 2018 and planted their shipping containers in the industrial corridor of yesteryear along Buffalo Avenue. Inexpensive hydropower and high-voltage connections make Niagara Falls very attractive to cryptocurrency miners. However, the operations are loud. Very loud. All day and all night. Add noise pollution to the environmental harm cocktail of health disparities and inequality of life.
The decibel level of one crypto mining machine can produce 70-90 decibels (db) of noise. Imagine a noise range between the Rapids and a gas powered lawnmower running in your home 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and seven days a week. Now, increase that number to 50, 100 or more. Crypto mining operations are like potato chips. The crypto bros can’t have just one.
Residents living in the vicinity of the out-of-town digital currency creators are not happy. Who can blame them? The city imposed a 180-day crypto mining moratorium that expires next month. Before the moratorium, the community basically lived in a constant state of tinnitus.
Niagara County and the City of Niagara Falls came up with a plan, the proposed “High Energy Usage Overlay District” which can be found on the city website. The overlay district establishes stricter criteria for covered properties. The proposed amendments address cryptocurrency mining operations, data centers and cannabis cultivation facilities.
Excessive noise is a pollutant and constant exposure to it is an environmental hazard just like chemicals. Cryptocurrency mining and data centers are not known for considering the quality of life needs of residents before they set up shop. Sure, they may tout job creation, but the opportunities are few and highly specialized. Is it worth risking the quality of life and health of residents living in 14.1 square miles of land with a storied history of environmental harm for the economic benefit of a few?
Niagara Falls needs a solution with a better economic benefit than cryptocurrency mining and data centers can provide. Buffalo Avenue has the potential to develop into a 21st century site for manufacturing innovation and workforce development, similar to the Buffalo Manufacturing Works concept. The Cataract City has a small footprint. It needs economic development that offers training, creates job opportunities, and minimizes environmental risk.
Health matters.
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
