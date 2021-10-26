I was a 27-year-old college-educated server in 1994. I worked at the Bijou Grille, a trendy restaurant in downtown Buffalo, while pursuing a vocal career with various Western New York bands. The restaurant was popular with theatergoers and Chippewa Street bar hoppers. The atmosphere was lively and tips were good. It was a fun place to work.
The genre-bending musician Beck also released what would become the platinum album, Mellow Gold in 1994. I love the album. It includes the breakout single “Loser” which became an anthem for the Slacker Generation, also known as Generation X. The label applies to anyone born between 1965 and 1979. I am a Gen Xer.
I am intrigued by the news coverage about the mass exodus of workers. The Great Resignation, the movement de jure, galvanized me to revisit the fifth track on Beck’s album. It’s a quasi-rap song about an unhappy mall employee who has a degenerate escapade and quits his job. The first line of the chorus was my the inspiration for this week’s column.
Beck raps, “I ain’t gonna work for no soul suckin’ jerk, I’m gonna take it all back and I ain’t sayin’ jack.”
The lyric symbolizes the spirit of the current shift toward chosen unemployment. It is the quintessential mantra for the retail or restaurant worker who has decamped from their pre-pandemic profession in search of greener employment pastures.
According to news reports, Millennials are leading the Great Resignation. However, mid-career people in their 50s are also leaving jobs. They are suffering from burnout and searching for an opportunity that will provide more pay, better hours, a hybrid office environment, or a shorter commute.
I have pondered the demographics of this group. Many of the news stories center on white job seekers. I watched an interview with a white, middle-aged career bartender, husband and father, who left his job to pursue a career in mushroom farming.
I have questions.
Is mushroom farmer's wife employed?
Is the Great Resignation the pursuit of a narrow segment of the mid-career population?
Who has the greatest chance of success at a post pandemic second act?
What career paths provide the best transferrable skills that could lead to a more desirable employment opportunity?
Are these new job seekers upskilling, continuing education and training for career advancement in another field, or are they hoping to make an improved lateral move within a similar industry?
After I quit the Bijou Grille, I worked in sales, office administration and human resources for a few companies. However, I became a remote worker at the start of the pandemic. I continue to work from home, proofreading documents for a financial institution. My education and skills made it possible.
It’s never a simple decision to quit a job. There are practical reasons for keeping a job instead of shoving it. Besides, a dream job is a misnomer. No job is perfect all the time. I know I am fortunate. Some days are challenging, but I have not achieved Beck-level dissatisfaction.
The Great Resignation is not new. A similar reevaluation of work/life balance occurred after 9/11, not at the current skyrocketing level, but it happened. I am certain government agencies, think tanks and universities are tracking the data for this reprise. The analysis is ongoing and the results are several years away.
Meanwhile, I think I’ll curate a new Spotify list of nineties hip hop and alternative music to listen to while researching next week’s column.
Sharon has yet to share what will be on that new spotify playlist. Her editor suspects it won't include Dan Weber "I Deal With (Crazy All Day" but hey, obscure musicians from the Pacific northwest need love too.
