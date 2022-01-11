Black mothers are no strangers to overcoming personal tragedy by practicing mindfulness. Mindfulness is the ability to be present in your actions and surroundings. It means having a thoughtful response to distress or distraction instead of an overly emotional one.
In 1955, Mamie Till showed mindfulness when she insisted on an open casket for her son Emmett Till. She wanted the world to see his disfigured body, after vigilantes lynched him for allegedly offending a white woman. Her decision laid bare the racism in America. In 2012, Lucy McBath became an advocate for gun control after Michael Dunn, a white man, fired into a vehicle carrying her son, Jordan Davis, and his friends. Dunn shot into the car with Black youth because he did not like the loud music coming from the car stereo. Jordan, unarmed, died from a gunshot wound. McBath campaigned and won Georgia’s seat in its Sixth congressional district in 2018.
In 2020, Wanda Cooper-Jones vowed to get justice after three white men chased her son Ahmaud Arbery, shot and killed him while he was jogging. Last Friday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley helped Mrs. Cooper-Jones keep her promise. He sentenced Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, to life behind bars without the possibility of parole. Their neighbor William Bryan, who took the video that helped secure their conviction, will serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
Cooper-Jones showed tremendous courage and resolve in the months leading up to the arrests and during the 13-day trial. A devout Christian, she openly talked about her faith in God and how the power of prayer gives her strength when giving television interviews. For Cooper-Jones, mindfulness is a virtue that sustains her wellbeing. I marveled at purposefulness.
Black mothers go through a lot of pain and trauma for their children. Mrs. Cooper-Jones went to work on getting the truth about her son’s killing right after she buried Ahmaud. During the trial, defense attorneys vilified his character, criticized his toenails, and painted him as a menace to the society of Satilla Shores, Georgia, but Mrs. Cooper-Jones, firm in her readiness, never wavered or lost sight of her mission. Getting justice for Ahmaud.
Mrs. Cooper-Jones declined the plea deal offered by federal prosecutors. She is forcing the U.S. attorney to try Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan for hate crimes. Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 426, Georgia’s hate-crimes bill into law on June 26, 2020, four months after Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. Only the U.S. attorney can bring federal hate-crimes charges and Mrs. Cooper-Jones wants them brought. The McMichaels and Bryan’s racially motivated behaviors will be on full display in the next trial. It makes perfect sense for them to be the first persons tried under the new law. Their actions were the catalyst for the statute, after all. Three states still do not have federal hate-crimes laws: Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming. Mrs. Cooper-Jones will endure the trauma of another trial to make a point. Living While Black in America is not a crime.
Wanda Cooper-Jones set out to be an advocate for justice for her son’s murder, all while carrying the weight of grief on her shoulders. She is a shining example of how mindfulness is not an exercise in futility; it provides guidance in the face of adversity.
