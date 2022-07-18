7, 11, 14, 18, 35, 1 and 26. You might think that these are the six main winning numbers and bonus number for the New York Lotto game. They are not, although I suppose you could try your luck if you want to. Each one represents the number of agenda items in each of the last seven special meetings scheduled by Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.
I thought most people expect elected officials to vote and legislate on behalf of and with citizens’ best interest in mind. To fulfill their duty as elected civic representatives, they attend meetings that address matters affecting the citizenry and the government in which they operate. Municipalities set legislative calendars in January, but sometimes issue arise, and an impromptu meeting may get added to the calendar. An unscheduled meeting is called a special meeting.
Council member Donta Myles doesn’t support special meetings because a public comment period on special meeting agenda items is not permitted. Mr. Myles has repeatedly stated that he will continue boycotting the “unnecessary” special meetings that “muzzle” the voices of the people.
Remember bonus number 26? On July 12, Mr. Myles reconsidered and attended a special meeting, his second one since January. The rules did not change, public speakers were not allowed, but one of the 26 agenda items was important enough for Mr. Myles to break his boycott and join his colleagues in council chambers.
It encouraged me to see Myles sitting in his seat at the dais as I watched the livestream video of the meeting on the TheOSCatNFHS YouTube channel. Occasionally, Myles has chastised each of his council colleagues for changing their opinions on issues after they have engaged in fact-finding. The change of heart is called a flip-flop. People grow. Opinions change. I thought Myles flipped his flop, realizing he could still vote on matters that we elected him to address while continuing his quest to change the public comment rules.
I watched and waited. Had Myles changed his mind? Some of the 26 items presented for a council vote included funding for road paving at the new Gill Creek comfort station, development of a Beech Avenue community park, and awarding a Community Development Block Grant for capital improvements at the NACC.
Pinnacle Community Services, a not-for-profit family services agency, employs Myles as a street outreach worker and advocate for homeless youth and was a subject on the agenda. The CARES economic relief program awarded a $198,049 grant to Pinnacle for capital improvements at Casey House and Passage House. Completion of the work actually cost less than initially quoted. Pinnacle requested an $85,500 grant reallocation, the balance of its CARES funding, to help curtail Myles’ salary and other costs associated with the Youth Outreach Program. Myles attended this special meeting to address this item, which affects him personally.
Federal money comes with strict regulations. Municipalities and agencies must be very careful about applying or reallocating funds on projects that may fall outside the requirement for intended use. In 2011, a HUD audit determined Buffalo did not administer 2009 CDBG funds in accordance with its regulations. No one wants the same thing to happen in Niagara Falls.
The mayor and the city council rightly pulled the item for vote until they have the information that will determine if off-setting Myles’ salary and other Youth Outreach expenses falls within CARES Act regulations. A hint of conflict of interest could be embarrassing and costly to the city and to Pinnacle.
With the Pinnacle reallocation vote suspended pending review of federal regulations, Myles reiterated his position on public comment at special meetings and abstained from voting yea or nay on the remaining 25 items.
Once again, council members Traci Bax, Kenny Tompkins and David Zajac put public good first, personal interests second and voted on a special meeting agenda that benefits the community. Chairperson John Spanbauer was not present. He had an excused absence, a planned vacation.
Legislative voting shares a similarity with the lottery: you must be in it to win it. I expect council members to attend sessions, vote and legislate. Apparently, duty is optional. Do you feel lucky?
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinon@gmail.com.
