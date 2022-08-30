I consider myself one of the lucky ones. My parents had good jobs which afforded me, their only child, the opportunity to attend a private university. My mom retired as a nurse and my father took a buyout from Harrison Radiator in Buffalo, forcing him into an earlier-than-planned retirement. My parents also helped me pay off my student loans. Yes, I was very fortunate.
President Biden was never enthusiastic about total student debt cancellation, although he campaigned on the idea. Perhaps he hoped this campaign promise would fall to the bottom of his list of priorities. However, last week Biden succumbed to the pressure and took executive action to cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for individuals who earn $125,000 or less and $20,000 for Pell grant recipients, whether the individual got a degree or dropped out of college.
According to Biden, lower-income students, many of whom are students of color, will benefit the most. This student debt relief program is supposed to help millions of borrowers get near the threshold of middle class.
The biggest myth about student debt cancellation is that it will help remove barriers on the path to middle class life. Student loan debt is undoubtedly a barrier for many individuals who thought that a college degree would help them find a career which would chart the course for a middle class life. However, what does middle class look like and will student debt relief actually help low-income students get on that path?
The income range for middle class is relative and depends on where you live, the cost of living, employment opportunities, etc. According to the most recent U.S. Census data, the middle class income range (in 2020 dollars) for a two-person household in New York is between $46,597 and $139,098. The median income in Niagara County is $49,191. The median income in the United States is $64,994. The “Miami of the North” lags far behind the rest of the country.
Among Niagara County residents aged 25 years and older, 19.8% have a bachelor’s degree. Among all residents, 88.4% have a high school diploma or higher. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website lists the residential median sale price for a home in Niagara County as $153,000.
There are many Niagara County residents who have student loans and still cannot afford to buy a home or get a high-paying job, even if they are eligible for some or complete student debt relief. A reduction or elimination of loan payments is unlikely to put them any closer to affording a mortgage, prescription drugs, or a family vacation.
The New York State Excelsior Scholarship Program allows New York residents to attend an undergraduate degree program at a SUNY or CUNY college tuition-free if family income is $125,000 or less. The Excelsior Scholarship works in combination with other financial aid support and is a “last dollar” scholarship, which means Pell and TAP aid are applied to tuition first and the Excelsior Scholarship fills in the rest.
Fewer students are applying to college, despite state programs like Excelsior. Demand is different from actual enrollment.
A degree certainly helps but having one may not guarantee a high-paying job right after graduation. We need to temper the expectations of future college students. They need a feasibility study for their desired college, career, and lifestyle outcome.
I admire Biden’s altruism, but the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I think he means well, but the road to middle-class is not paved with student debt relief.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
