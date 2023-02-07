In November 2021, the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees passed a resolution for the addition of new general education (GE) course requirement for future undergraduate students who attend school at one of the 64 schools within the SUNY system. Beginning in the fall of 2023, all new undergraduate SUNY students seeking Associate of Arts (A.A.), Associate of Science (A.S.), and baccalaureate (B.S.)-degree will have to complete and pass a social justice course requirement as a condition of graduation. The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice (DEISJ) requirement will take effect for first-time Associate of Applied Science (AAS) and Associate of Occupational Studies (AOS) students in the fall of 2024.
DEI is a gigantic business. A 2021 market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc. (GIA) estimated that the US spent $7.5 billion on diversity and inclusion initiatives in 2020 with a projected increase of $15 billion by 2026. Now, the New York university system is officially part of the DEI industrial complex, guided by its new chancellor and former New York state education commissioner, John B. King.
What do the state universities hope to achieve with this course? Are the colleges trying to improve relationships between white and non-white students? Or are they trying to affect student recruitment and retention? There is very little data and evidence that DEI initiatives actually improve outcomes. However, Mr. King believes that this DEISJ will help prepare students to enter the workforce.
The latest jobs report showed a decrease in unemployment from 3.6% to 3.4% as well as job gains in health care, government, professional services, leisure and hospitality. That is certainly good news, but employers are still struggling with staffing issues across multiple industries. Does Mr. King and the SUNY Board of Trustees expect us to believe that DEISJ will actually contribute to a more skilled and qualified workforce in the future?
Has the American Nurses Association, United Steel Workers, or American Culinary Federation elevated DEISJ as an integral part of recruitment? Not that I can see. Are industries asking that the SUNY system provide more graduates with DEISJ competency rather than competency in a chosen major?
So many New York high school students are graduating and enrolling in college without achieving grade-level basic academic skills. High school graduates who are not college bound have difficulty with career entry-level exams. Many of the students who enroll in college must also take developmental or remedial courses in the very same subjects to build the skills they need before they can complete their college-level work.
Data from Brookings Institution reports a 66% graduation rate for Pell grant recipients; this is considerably lower than the graduation rate for students who do not take part in the need-based program. Many first-generation college students are floundering academically and financially. Tacking on an added general education requirement that likely will not matter much in their post-graduate job search seems frivolous.
I am not so sure that this SUNY social justice experiment will cause the outcomes King and his cohorts would like. If colleges want to graduate more Black, Latino, women, disabled or students in other marginalized groups, then improving and increasing recruitment is the answer. If corporations want to diversify their workforce, then they should actively recruit top performing students and people from marginalized groups.
Will the DEISJ requirement is the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers”; it sounds good, but it is not a solution.
