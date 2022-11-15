In December 2015, Congress repealed the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, a standards-based educational bill, and replaced it with the Every Student Succeeds Act. States that apply for Title 1 funds must participate in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) in reading and mathematics for grades 4 and 8 and report the results.
Recently, NAEP released its findings, aptly named The Nation’s Report Card. There’s bad news and slightly better news.
Let’s start with the bad news. Math scores declined for both grades in nearly every state. Reading scores were only slightly better in fewer than half the states. The 2022 national reading proficiency levels for grades 4 and 8 are 33% and 31% respectively.
In New York, 30% of fourth-graders are proficient in reading. The marginally better news is 32% of eighth-graders are proficient; that is a meager increase on the national average. Some educational experts attribute the reading improvement to parents helping their children during the pandemic. The shutdown created an opportunity for parents and caregivers to engage in reading activities with their children.
Every child may not be succeeding, but there are programs available that can help young students improve their reading outcomes and have fun doing it.
In 2016, the New York State Library collaborated with more than 1,000 public libraries to launch “Summer Reading at New York Libraries”. The annual program is free and offers an array of enrichment activities and learning resources for students of all ages.
145th District Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, in cooperation with “Summer Reading at New York Libraries,” has sponsored the New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge each year since 2017, when he was first sworn into office.
As a trustee on the board of Niagara Falls Public Library and as a bookworm, I welcome the opportunity to discuss books, libraries, and the importance of reading. I reached out to Morinello, a fellow bibliophile, to request information about the challenge. He could have emailed it to me, but he hand-delivered copies of the submission forms from 2018 to 2022 as well as a 2022 statistical report of last summer’s challenge.
Each summer, New York State Library chooses a theme, and every public and private school principal gets a call to inform them about the program. The Aquarium of Niagara kicked off this year’s theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” a celebration of all things related to water.
During summer 2022, across the 145th Assembly District, 218 students in grades K-7 attending 21 schools, including homeschooled students, took part in the program. Ninety-eight children completed the challenge, approximately a 45% completion rate, which set a record for the highest rate to date. Grade 3 ranked the highest at 19.4% and grade 6 participants placed the lowest at fewer than 2%. There is room for improvement.
Each school with 10 or more participants who complete the challenge gets a pizza party, compliments of Morinello. Huth Road Elementary (Grand Island), St. Stephen School (Grand Island) and Catholic Academy (Niagara Falls) were this year’s winners.
We know that early education advances educational outcomes. Encouraging kids to take part in programs like Summer Reading at New York Libraries teaches them to develop a reading community with their peers and build self-confidence.
It’s never too early to plan for next summer. Summer Reading at New York Libraries (summerreadingnys.org) has a variety of booklists, activities and other resources for students, parents and teachers.
I asked Morinello what his challenge goal is for 2023. He flashed a wide smile and said, “Sharon, reading is so valuable, and this program is very important to me. I would like to throw a pizza party for every school in my district.”
