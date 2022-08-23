In 1985, my senior year of high school, I applied and was accepted to three colleges: Michigan State University, Syracuse University and American University. I chose American University in Washington D.C. without setting one foot on the campus beforehand. My first visit to the nation’s capital and campus tour was move-in day. Although I did not know what to expect, I was ready for the challenge.
I learned good time management skills in high school that I continue to use this day.
If the access and the resources are equal, why do Black American students as a group have lower grade-point averages and higher dropout rates?
If access is not the problem, then what is?
The problem is not racism nor is it a lack of ability.
Education is more than academics. It is a culmination of opportunity, individual responsibility, discipline, skill development and determination. These qualities are an integral part any goal or plan. You can change your plan as things change, but you have to have a plan to begin with.
Occasionally I help high school students with essay development for college applications through a partnership with a college planner and a university program designed to help students in underserved communities. I have assisted very few Black American students.
There is a general lack of commitment to following through. Many first generation college students find the first year of college difficult, even with finances in place. Many students who work and go to class have difficulty with time and task management.
Academic planning should be a required class each year for all high school students. Buying a planner is insufficient if you don’t know how to make it work for you. College essay development is not only an exercise in reading and writing skills, but it also requires goal setting, prioritizing and calendar keeping. I try to show the students how they can apply essay development and create best practices to use in other parts of their academic life.
Agendas and outlines are not just for essays, I show them how to designate a certain amount of time needed to choose an essay idea or prompt, develop an outline, write, and rewrite. They can use the same methodology for other classes.
Success is not effortless. Students know how to do the work; they just need to students learn how to determine the time needed to complete their academic, social and financial responsibility so they achieve their outcome without being too overwhelmed.
