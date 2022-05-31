Last Tuesday, the New York State Education Department (NYSED) made the decision to cancel the U.S. History & Government (Framework) Regents Exam scheduled for tomorrow, June 1 in response to the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo. A letter to colleagues from Commissioner Betty A. Rosa on the NYSED website says, “During this review, our experts determined that there is content on the new Regents Examination in United States History and Government (Framework) that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence, which has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment.”
On Thursday, the electronic letter on the department’s website was updated and also expresses mourning the loss of the mass shooting victims in Texas. It reads, “While developed by NYS-certified by social studies teachers two years ago and field tested to confirm that the exams content is educationally sound, the tragedy in Buffalo has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment.”
No one disputes the emotional difficulties the families and communities of all the victims face but canceling the exam for all students because of content smacks a bit of synthetic righteousness.
NYSED would not publicly state what question or questions could possibly trigger students, instead, it instructs inquiring minds to file a FOIL request for a copy of the test. Really? How many tragedies and troubling experiences have students endured in person, watched on the news or read about on social media?
In the past two years New York high school seniors likely watched the insurrection Capitol Hill in real-time, news coverage of murder trials for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and a host of other unexpected, unintended and terrible events, but NYSED has decided that students are incapable of completing a U.S. History exit exam that may review aspects of the Civil War, slavery, or Civil Rights. Instead, all New York state students scheduled for the U.S. History and Government exam are not up to the challenge of taking a “field tested” and “educationally sound” test.
In 2020 all the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. The January 2021 and January 2022 tests were not administered because of a wave in the pandemic. Next month, NYSED is set to ask the Board of Regents to revoke the history exam as a graduation requirement for students scheduled to take the test in tomorrow, August 2022 and January 2023. The last couple of years have been hard for many students but should NYSED use the suffering of a racially motivated massacre as a pretext for nullifying the first New York State U.S. History Regents Exam?
This country was built on suffering and students across the nation learn about the nation’s history while violence continues to plague our lives every day. High school students from various ethnic, social, religious and economic backgrounds face gun violence, domestic abuse, hunger, homelessness and the daily experience of being a teenager attend New York State high schools. Many students excel despite hardships and difficulties; some of them don’t. However, denigrating academic performance based on tragedy denies them the opportunity to be agents in their academic accomplishments. NYSED has rendered them helpless and incompetent in lessons on United States History and Government.
I just don’t buy content as a reasonable excuse. The only students that should be waived from taking the June 1 exam are those who lost loved ones. Rescinding the exams for all eligible students seems is not only a vote of no confidence in their knowledge, but also a vote of no confidence in the history curriculum and those who teach it to high school seniors. It’s yet another example of the soft bigotry of low expectations.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
