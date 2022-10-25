Social justice is a hot topic. The lexicon of social justice, particularly when discussing social justice as it relates to race, includes words such as “racial disparity,” “equity”, “inclusion”, “diversity”, “systemic oppression” and “institutional racism”. These words are not solely definitive, but they are samples of familiar terms associated with this ideology.
Universities, colleges, businesses, civic groups, nonprofits and religious organizations have embraced the mantle of social justice by hosting community sessions on matters of race or hiring DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) officers. Some companies have lowered education requirements for employment. Many secondary schools have also lowered academic standards as a way to address racial inequities.
Something seems to be missing from the conversation; It’s the intersection of principles, personal responsibility, race, and opportunity.
I think of social justice as a personal virtue, a culmination of willingness and altruistic actions by an individual for the benefit of others. Others could be your family or your community. However, it seems that conversations about racial disparities are centered around the idea of utopian social systems and not personal development.
Historically, Black people are oppressed, but some deficits are caused by racial oppression, and some are not.
Black men are not underrepresented, certainly not as players, in basketball or football in the NCAA, NBA or NFL. Black women are overrepresented in low-paying health care jobs such as certified nursing assistants and home-health aids. Black men and women are underrepresented in voter turnout in local and county elections. There are 12 certified minority-owned businesses in Niagara Falls.
Black male athletes have not been oppressed into athletic scholarships, salaries, bonuses, or endorsements. The players that receive such benefits are the lucky ones, but most Black boys and men who play high school football or basketball don’t come close. Are Black men and boys racially oppressed into playing sports but not graduation?
Black women are less likely to become registered nurses, physicians, therapists, or technicians. Is racial oppression the reason or is it sexism, a lack of secondary schools offering advanced medical degrees or something else?
Increasing the number of registered Black voters is important. Getting Black registered voters to go to the polls is something else. Have registered Black voters in Niagara County been oppressed into poor turnout at the polls?
About $3 million is available for Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) in the city of Niagara Falls. Are Black entrepreneurs racially oppressed into not starting a business?
I argue that racial oppression is not the primary cause for any of the scenarios mentioned above. The conversation about social justice and race has to include our own responsibility for destiny. Merit, taking advantage of opportunities, education and personal responsibilities must also be part of the discussion.
Lowering academic standards instead of encouraging academic achievement and excellence is a form of racial oppression. Low-level health workers are underpaid, no doubt and many workers are Black and Latino. Is race the culprit or poor literacy and academic attendance the burden?
Why are we accepting less from ourselves? Better jobs require more skills, and some require an advanced degree. If Black people want to achieve true equality, we have to set and meet goals. We have to be active in the opportunities that can improve our outcome.
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
