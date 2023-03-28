Can you imagine any scenario where your college-bound kid has to withdraw from school for an unexpected medical reason? Are you an older adult who is considering enrolling in college to get a degree? No individual wants to face the possibility that a health episode could interrupt academic pursuits, yet it can happen.
College can be a significant financial investment and if a medical issue causes you or your child to withdraw from classes, can you recoup any of the fees or costs associated with college?
Tuition insurance might be an option and may help you avoid losing thousands of dollars if something goes wrong. Tuition insurance is a type of insurance that can reimburse you for the non-refundable costs of college education if a student must withdraw from school for a covered reason. These reasons may include illness, injury, death or mental health issues and require authorization from a licensed physician as a condition for withdrawal.
But is tuition insurance worth it? The answer depends on several factors, such as the cost of college, the likelihood of withdrawal, the refund policy of the school, and your personal risk tolerance.
It can be a useful way to protect your investment in higher education, especially if you are paying a lot of money for a private college or university. Tuition insurance can cover tuition fees, academic fees, and housing expenses, depending on the policy. However, most colleges and universities prohibit applying tuition insurance to the actual tuition; in most instances, tuition insurance applies to room, board, and other fees.
Assess your risk and need for tuition insurance. Tuition insurance is more likely to benefit you if you or your child has a chronic or serious health condition that may affect your ability to complete the semester. Pre-existing conditions may not disqualify eligibility if a physician determines that the student’s health will not keep them from attending class.
It may also be helpful if you are relying on loans, scholarships or savings plans to pay for college, as these funds may not be refundable or transferable. You may also have health insurance which covers medical expenses, life insurance that distributes death benefits, or disability insurance to replace income. Compare tuition insurance with other sources of financial protection that you may already have. However, if you or your child is healthy and has other financial resources available, tuition insurance may not be a good fit for your situation.
It’s always a good idea to check the refund policy for each school your child applies to. A few private companies offer tuition insurance, and the coverage is usually available for purchase as an add-on or a stand-alone policy. Canisius College, D’Youville University and Niagara University have partnered with GradGuard, a private insurance company, which offers renters and or tuition insurance to their college students. Typically, tuition insurance costs between 1% and 6% of the total cost of attendance per year. For example, GradGuard charges $106 per year for $10,000 worth of coverage.
Many schools offer partial or full refunds for tuition and fees if you withdraw within a certain timeframe, usually within the first few weeks of the semester. SUNY colleges have a refund policy that gradually reduces the amount of money you can get back as the semester progresses. The image below, taken from suny.edu website, shows the financial liability for SUNY students.
Tuition insurance may reimburse you up to 100% of your non-refundable costs even if you withdraw later in the term. Some schools may also offer refunds for room and board or other expenses. If your school has a generous refund policy, you may not need tuition insurance at all.
It is important to note that tuition insurance has limitations and exclusions that may affect your eligibility for reimbursement. Tuition insurance does not cover every reason for withdrawal, and it must be purchased prior to the start of the semester. For example, it does not cover withdrawal because of academic reasons, expulsion, dissatisfaction with school, or change of plans. Compare the cost of tuition insurance with the cost of college and the likelihood of withdrawal to see if it makes sense for you.
Ultimately, the decision to buy tuition insurance depends on your individual situation and preferences. If you are interested in buying tuition insurance, review your colleges refund policies and compare different providers. Read the terms and conditions carefully and understand what is covered and what is not. Although tuition insurance can be a useful tool for some students and families, it should not be a substitute for careful planning and budgeting for college education.
