Directors in the Niagara County Human Resources Department are making a recommendation to the county legislature to waive the county residency requirement for several civil service occupations, which require a bachelor’s degree, other advance degree, or professional license within the county’s Information Technology, Mental Health, Public Health, and Public Works departments.
Why? Recruitment. Counties and municipalities across the country and the state are having difficulty attracting qualified candidates for career opportunities in civil service. Niagara County is no different. Neither is Niagara Falls.
There are more than a few job openings which span across departments and are posted on the city’s website, Exams & Job Openings – Niagara Falls (niagarafallsusa.org). Many positions, such as Public Information Officer and Director of Code Enforcement, require a college degree from a “regionally accredited or New York state registered four-year college or university.” The Senior Payroll Clerk and Police Department Complaint Report Technician jobs list a high school diploma as a minimum requirement.
A job post for an Impact Team Worker does not require any educational requirement as far as I could tell, but it notes “six months of experience in skilled or semi-skilled maintenance work, manual labor or grounds work or any combination of experience and training sufficient to indicate ability to perform the duties of this position.”
One would think that some recent graduates from Niagara University already living in Deveaux could fill a few of the openings. Reportedly, high school graduation rates have increased. City hall could be a good place to begin a career in civil service for the right Wolverine ‘23 graduate, taking a gap year or looking for a job while they figure out their next journey.
All require the candidate to be a Niagara Falls resident within six months of accepting the position.
Salary may be an issue, although most city employees do okay, most salaries do not allow them to have a lifestyle for the rich and famous. For a lot of applicants, especially those with advanced degrees and experience, residency is the sticky wicket.
Two of the major disadvantages facing potential candidates in this group are the shortage of quality affordable homes and school options.
It’s a real challenge to locate a home and neighborhood in Niagara Falls that meets a person’s needs, desires, and budget in only half a year.
If a candidate can get a mortgage, (or better yet pay cash) and find a house in a neighborhood among other well- maintained homes that satisfies their requirements, they are successful. The problem is finding such a house in a neighborhood among other well-maintained homes.
I can best describe the city’s housing stock as inconsistent.
If a candidate prefers a quieter, more rural-like setting within city limits, the options are few. LaSalle and many streets surrounding Hyde Park have neat, well-kept homes in relatively quiet neighborhoods. In the close-knit Cayuga Island community, many attractive homes are on display, but few are on the market.
If having easy access to amenities like grocery stores, hardware stores, restaurants and pharmacies is important, they will be bummed about the fact that they will have to drive to most places.
Niagara Falls is a small city with one large public high school and one charter school. There are quite a few public elementary schools for a candidate to enroll small children. However, if a candidate with children prefers a private education for their child or children, they will have to enroll at Stella Niagara or bus their kids into one of several private and parochial schools in nearby Erie County.
If buying a home in Niagara Falls is contingent upon the candidate selling their home, (wherever it may be), the process can take longer than six months. The six-month timeframe is unreasonable.
Regulations that require local residency for public services usually exist to promote better efficiency and accountability, create a sense of loyalty among citizens and staff, and stimulate the regional economy. Nevertheless, where an employee lives may not have much effect on their capability or desire to do their job well.
It may be time for Niagara Falls to reflect the county’s idea and think about loosening the residence requirement for some openings to allow for more mobility and successfully recruit talented applicants.
