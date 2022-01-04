BAILEY: Rules of engagement

Five at-large seats make up the Niagara Falls City Council. At some point, either during campaign season or between election cycles, each council member has declared to work as a team and be accountable to all residents of Niagara Falls, emphasis on accountability. A word often uttered by council members but not always acted upon.
I believe council members really want to work to improve this city. I am not so confident in their methods of communication and best practices.
I used to live in Buffalo, a city with a district-based city council. This arrangement allows council members greater opportunities for visibility, accountability and accessibility. Most council members in Buffalo host outreach events, publish a newsletter, attend community gatherings in their district, and take part in citywide special events.
How do Niagara Falls council members interact with citizens beyond council chambers and legislative meetings?
The Niagara Falls City Council Facebook page still exists; a link to the Facebook page is still active on the city’s website, but for the life of me I do not understand why. May 2019 is the most recent post. It makes little sense for anyone seeking council information to be directed away from the council’s designated homepage on the municipal website to a defunct social media account with outdated posts. Someone should ask the tech department to remove the link.
Some council members choose to engage with citizens on their individual Facebook accounts. Facebook is okay if your messaging reflects issues relevant to a specific community, but our council members do not represent wards or districts. Besides, does anyone want to follow the Facebook pages for five council members?
The city also assigns a telephone number, voicemail and email account to each council member. I expect citizens will find updated contact information for council members on the city webpage soon.
Legislative Council meetings include an opportunity for public comment after the council addresses each item on its agenda. Citizens must sign in with the city clerk 10 minutes before the meeting begins. However, special meetings do not allow public comment. Newly elected Council Chairperson Spanbauer suggests residents express concerns about a special meeting topic to a council member. I think that is a splendid idea. There are five council members. Why not email the group instead of one council member?
Perhaps the city council should consider a Resident Communication and Engagement Plan. The plan would set up coordinated, efficient, and informal outreach strategies with citizens.
Here are some ideas:
• Meet with residents at locations in various neighborhoods in the city. For example, have informal meetings at the Doris Jones Family Resource Center, Packard Community Center or a meeting room at the one of our public libraries? Former council member Chris Voccio held “Coffee with Chris” meetings at various places around the city, including the Gorge trails occasionally. He said he will continue these efforts. Surely, there must be city council members that walk, talk and drink coffee, right?
• Schedule office hours. The city council job is a part-time position. Most council members have other employment, so scheduling weekday office hours can be tricky if you are not the boss. If that is a challenge, have a coffee klatch.
• Establish a newsletter that promotes non-partisan community events and services.
• Attend special events that honor the history and achievements of marginalized communities. The country recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday on June 19, 2021. I attended the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at City Hall the same day. I saw two council candidates and one sitting council member in attendance. None of the three newly elected council members attended, as far as I could tell.
• Call a few residents. Say hello. Ask questions. Give information about service improvements or city programs. Share some good news.
No matter how elected officials choose to interact with citizens and vice versa, follow this rule of engagement: Be civil.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You may email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
