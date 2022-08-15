I was a busy college student when Salman Rushdie’s novel, “The Satanic Verses” was published in 1988. The controversy surrounding the book and the fatwa issued against Mr. Rushdie by the Supreme Leader of Iran at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, were the subject of many campus discussions.
Rushdie’s fiction is rooted in magical realism, a literary style that applies magical or unusual occurrences into more common and real-world settings. This type of fiction was familiar to me. I spent the summer of ‘89 reading “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel García Márquez and Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” I finally had the time to read Rushdie’s novel a few years later. Each of these novels has faced a book challenge or been placed on a global list of banned books at some point or another in the United States.
The attempted murder on Mr. Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution is truly disturbing. The campus is a haven for creative arts and intellectual thought. Book bans are ridiculous. Death threats and violent attacks against authors are wholly unacceptable.
Why do people have such visceral reactions to literature that reimagines religious themes? Joseph Heller’s “God Knows” and Anita Diamant’s “The Red Tent,” are retellings of the tales of King David and the rape of Dinah respectively.
There are over 70 countries with blasphemy laws; the United States is not one of them, yet our currency is imprinted with “In God We Trust”, lest you need a reminder of religiosity’s sphere of influence on the “land of the free.”
There are individuals who put their trust in God and those who do not. It is also okay to be offended. We are human beings; it is natural for us to be offended. The Bible, Quran and Torah include violent accounts. However, no one deserves a physical threat or actual bodily harm because a work of fiction with a religious theme offends a set of beliefs or values.
In this country, we have choices. You don’t have to buy the book. You don’t have to borrow it from the public library. I suppose you don’t have to use cash if the currency motto upsets you; there are several online payment options in our financial system.
Fiction is a choice. There is no need to add injuries to insults, imagination, thoughts and prayers.
