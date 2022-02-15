BAILEY: Quiz on Black achievement in fine arts

Fine art is a visual art form that is created for aesthetic and intellectual appreciation. The eight primary disciplines are: sculpture, architecture, painting, literature, music, dance, theater, and cinema. The third quiz focuses on the Black achievers’ contributions to fine arts.
• 1. This African American playwright wrote a series of 10 plays about the Black experience in the 20th century. Nine of the plays have been Broadway productions and two have won Pulitzers.
• 2. For several years, she and her siblings lived in Niagara Falls, NY with maternal aunts. She became the first African American and Native American sculptor to achieve international recognition.
• 3. She broke the color-barrier when she became the first African American woman contracted to dance full-time for a major classical ballet company, Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo.
• 4. He was the first African American to garner international praise and the first African American artist to have a painting bought for a permanent collection at the White House.
• 5. She was the first African American to win a Pulitzer with her book of poetry titled, “Annie Allen”.
• 6. This novelist and filmmaker was credited as the first African American feature filmmaker.
• 7. This professor and author of The Beloved Trilogy was the first Black woman to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.
• 8. He designed the African village–inspired Frank Merriweather Library in Buffalo, NY and founded the first African American architect firm in New York State.
• 9. This federally owned building is the largest museum committed to African American history and culture in the world and was designed by Ghanian-British architect David Adjaye.
• 10. The first play written by an African American woman to be produced for Broadway.
• 11. “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” is the first African American opera performed at the Metropolitan Opera. It is based on the memoir by New York Times columnist, Charles M. Blow and composed by this Louisiana trumpeter.
• 12. Although Black students could not enroll at Duke University until 1961, this African American architect was the primary designer for the west campus, including the Duke University Chapel.
• 13. She was the first Afro-Indian woman to perform a leading role in an all white opera company in the United States, twenty years before Marian Anderson made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera.
• 14. They are the first Black artists commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery to paint a presidential couple.
• 15. In 1996, this composer and pianist was the first African American honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his composition, “Lilacs”.
• 16. She composed “Symphony No. 1 in E Minor”, the first African American woman to compose a symphony performed by a major orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
• 17. This choreographer founded the first African American modern dance company in 1930. She trained Eartha Kitt, Marlon Brando, and Alvin Ailey.
• 18. George Gershwin created the role of Serena in “Porgy and Bess for this Black opera singer who also costarred with Paul Robeson in the film “The Emperor Jones”.
• 19. She is the first National Youth Poet Laureate and recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration.
• 20. This was the first Broadway musical featuring a Black cast, lyricist, composer, and playwright.
Answers are on page 8A.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls, NY. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
