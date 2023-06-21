The shuttering of Medaille College has made me think about how regional four-year colleges and universities might harm the local economy, creating another aspect of the town-gown debate. Together, Erie and Niagara counties have 14 institutions of higher learning: 10 private colleges or universities and four public universities.
Is the impact of a private college on the local economy different from that of a public university?
The State of New York provides funding for SUNY colleges, while private colleges chiefly depend on tuition, donations, and endowments. Even with financial aid, private colleges are typically more expensive than public colleges. The in-state tuition for a baccalaureate degree at Niagara University is $34,400 compared to $7,070 for SUNY undergraduate students.
Does this imply that private colleges are superior to public colleges? It depends.
Private colleges have a higher fee structure, and tend to attract more affluent students and donors, leading one to believe that their economic impact is greater than that of public colleges. There’s more to it than that. According to a report by Brookings Institution, public colleges have a bigger economic impact on nearby communities than private colleges when it comes to spending.
According to the report, the typical graduate with a bachelor’s degree from a public college generates $278,000 more in direct spending throughout their lifetime compared to the average high school graduate. On the flip side, a private college graduate with a bachelor’s degree will contribute $265,000 more than someone who just finished high school.
The figures above are worth noting. Cultivating and attracting students who wish to remain in the Niagara region, especially Niagara Falls, after finishing their studies would be extremely beneficial.
What are some explanations for the difference in spending? For one, SUNY schools generally have bigger student and alumni populations than local private colleges do. More baccalaureate graduates from a regional public college could mean an increase in spending and taxpayers. These graduates are likely to have more disposable income to spend on buying a home, raising a family, and supporting small businesses.
Also, public colleges tend to have a broader selection of programs and resources than private colleges, providing students with more opportunities for creativity, academic research, professional networks, and business development.
That’s not to say private colleges don’t bring economic benefits. For example, Niagara University is proud of its project-based learning model that encourages service initiatives to help meet some local needs in the areas of early childhood education and healthcare.
Some private colleges also try to boost enrollment by attracting talented student athletes students from other regions and think that athletics will sufficiently subsidize their academic programs. Medaille College made a series of financial missteps including building a $7 million dollar sports complex that it could not pay for on land that it did not own. If you build it, students will come. Maybe. And the local economy will benefit through osmosis. Probably not.
How does a college or university’s acceptance rate impact the local economy? What does a high acceptance rate mean for the quality of education?
Is the university accepting unprepared students and lowering its standards? Is the college drawing in more students from other regions who will have a positive impact on the local economy and cultural scene? Will alumni have lower salaries? Prospective students, parents, and community stakeholders may have questions like these.
High acceptance rates may mean that colleges are losing their prestige and reputation. When everyone can get in, will a student feel special or proud of their achievement? Employers might not value a degree from a college that accepts anyone who applies. Graduates might have a harder time finding jobs or getting paid well for their skills and knowledge.
A high acceptance could also hurt the local economy by creating a surplus of graduates who cannot find jobs in their fields. This leads to underemployment, unemployment, and brain drain. Underemployed graduates frequently work in jobs that do not match their qualifications or interests. They might feel frustrated, bored, and unhappy with their careers.
Unemployed graduates who cannot find any job opportunities may experience financial, emotional, and social hardships, resulting in their departure from their hometowns to seek better opportunities elsewhere. This robs the local economy of its human capital and innovation.
According to the Fall 2021 data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the following private colleges in WNY are ranked in order of increasing selectivity:
• Niagara University accepted 92% of the 3,740 applications
• Hilbert College accepted 92% of the 1,086 applications
• D’Youville University accepted 83% of the 1,772 applications
• Houghton University accepted 80% of the 1,004 applications
• Villa Maria College accepted 79% of the 414 applications
• St. Bonaventure University accepted 76% of the 3,014 applications
• Canisius College accepted 76% of the 3,453 applications
• Medaille University accepted 72% of the 1,330 applications
• Alfred University accepted 64% of the 4,252 applications
• Daemen University accepted 62% of the 2,902 applications
• Trocaire College accepted 53% of the 476 applications
Using the identical 2021 data, the roster of public colleges in WNY sorted from least selective to most selective are:
• SUNY Buffalo State accepted 80% of the 13,313 applications
• SUNY at Fredonia accepted 72% of the 5,754 applications
• SUNY College of Technology at Alfred accepted 72% of the 5,982 applications
• University at Buffalo accepted 67% of the 30,247 applications
What solutions are available to tackle this challenge?
Making college more selective and competitive could be a solution. Raising standards and criteria for admission could ensure that the school improves the quality of education and services to their students. Preserving their reputation and prestige could help them appeal to prospective students, employers, and the community. Admitted students may gain more motivation, confidence, and better employment prospects through their experience.
Colleges and universities impact a local community in a myriad of ways. No straightforward solution exists, but there is a wealth of ideas to consider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.