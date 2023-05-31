Newly-elected school board members in New York state are mandated to complete training during their first year of service. This training demands a minimum of six hours studying the fiscal oversight, accountability, and fiduciary duties of a school board member, along with topics on school board governance essentials.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, New York State Department of Education (NYSED), requires each appointed or elected trustee of a library board to complete a minimum of two hours of trustee education annually.
Honestly, I think school board members should be required to undertake some kind of annual training, but that's not happening. Perhaps I will write about that another day. Nonetheless, I believe any person, elected or appointed with responsibilities in budget, legislation, and policy governance should receive professional development.
NYSED initiated its statewide pilot program for the professional development of public library board members last year. Participants had the option to attend, and the virtual workshops covered topics like Trustee Duties and Responsibilities, Budgets and Finance, and Ethics and Conflict of Interest.
For two years, I have served as a trustee for the Niagara Falls Public Library. I received certificates of completion for four of the pilot workshops and recently satisfied the two-hour minimum requirement mandated by the state.
I have found that the workshops have helped me understand my role as a trustee and provided me with the tools necessary to not only maintain but also improve the library for our citizens. Training, education, and mentoring programs help improve skills, knowledge and performance.
Development comes in many forms, including workshops, seminars, conferences, online courses, coaching sessions, peer learning groups and more.
Since Niagara Falls has a significant budget and council members have significant obligations, what is the justification for not requiring council members to pursue professional development?
Workshops for professional development are available, yet city council members are not required to attend them. This needs to change. Perhaps if professional development was mandatory instead of optional, city council as a body would be more effective and improve the pool of candidates seeking office.
The New York Council of Mayors and the Academy for New York State Local Officials offer courses and workshops for elected officials, whether new or incumbent.
The citizens, administration and council members could benefit from council members investing in their own growth and learning.
Required training would help council members stay updated on the latest trends, issues and best practices in local governance. They could learn from experts and peers who have experience and insights on how to deal with the challenges and opportunities face by municipalities with a similar demographic makeup.
They would learn how to develop new skills and competencies that would enhance their effectiveness and efficiency as a city council member. Council members would also learn how to communicate better (less rhetoric), collaborate more (less insults), manage time and resources more wisely, solve problems more creatively, and lead more confidently.
Citizens not only deserve better from our elected officials, but we deserve elected officials who know how to build relationships with other city council members and stakeholders.
Residents need our council members to learn how to exchange ideas, share feedback, seek advice, and support each other in their common goals. Rhetoric and pettiness between council members and administration does not expand the ability or influence to connect with people from different sectors and backgrounds.
Professional development would go a long way to increase satisfaction and motivation among the electorate. Residents might feel more confident and empowered if they know council members are constantly learning and improving.
The council might actually enjoy the process of learning new things and discovering new possibilities for themselves as well as for the city. Professional development for the city council would be beneficial for the city as a whole. By investing in their own growth and learning, council members would invest in the future the city and show that they care about their role and responsibility to serve our community.
Professional development is an ongoing process that requires commitment and dedication. It’s time for city council members to serve the community by initiating a resolution to make their professional development a requirement.
