Thanks to its hydroelectric power, Niagara Falls experienced a surge in industrial growth during the 19th century and became a major center for chemical and metallurgical manufacturing. Employment opportunities at Union Carbide, Carborundum and General Abrasive (now Imerys Fused Minerals Niagara Falls, Inc.) and other manufacturers made Niagara Falls an attractive place for workers seeking employment.
Despite attempts at urban renewal in the ‘60s and ‘70s, deindustrialization had a lasting impact on both the social and economic fabric of the city. The closure of many factories left behind abandoned buildings, environmental degradation and unemployment. Being laid off meant many workers had to decide between uprooting their lives to find new work or face the challenges of unemployment.
The population of Niagara Falls reached its highest point in the 60s, with just over 100,000 residents. Today, the once-thriving city has seen its population dwindle to less than 50,000, resulting in a decline in tax revenue, reduction in public services, and a significant challenge for every elected official. Like many other Rust Belt cities, Niagara Falls also has its share of social problems such as crime, violence, and drug abuse.
Every administration and city council has attempted to resuscitate Niagara Falls by promoting small businesses, expanding entrepreneurship resources, increasing workforce training, investing in education, and revitalizing downtown.
Some efforts are not without success.
Thanks to financial support from multiple sources, including federal, state, county, casino funds, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and Sara Capen’s esteemed and indefatigable efforts as the executive director for the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, Niagara Falls has embraced its abundant regional heritage and converted it into a source of cultural and ecotourism.
Tourism has been an integral part of the city’s economy since the late 1800s. Millions of people from around the globe visit the oldest state park, Niagara Falls State Park, every year and it is the tourism industry which helps keep the city afloat.
But there’s another business that plays a role in the economy as well.
Poverty.
The poverty industry in Niagara Falls has its benefits, but it also has its downsides. Poverty as an industry has led Niagara Falls to depend on federal, state, and local funding to provide income
support, health care, housing assistance, food, and other benefits for many of its most vulnerable residents. Heart, Love and Soul, Pinnacle Community Services, Niagara Gospel Mission, and other human services organizations inject money into the local economy. They provide programs and support for those who need it, and create jobs for social workers, health care providers, substance abuse counselors and mental health professionals.
On the one hand, many of our poor residents have been able to receive essential services and resources, alleviated some of their hardships and bonded over their mutual challenges and hopes, resulting in a close-knit community of those needing help, volunteers, and private donors.
However, Niagara Falls’ poverty has made it a desirable location for private investors to take advantage of the cheap hydropower, land, and housing. Data center operators and cryptocurrency companies find affordable hydropower and manufacturing plant relics well-suited for their production requirements. Unfortunately, neither industry is well-known for the kind of job creation this city needs.
Other investors recognize the city’s housing inventory as a valuable chance to amass wealth by investing in rental properties. The pursuit of maximizing tenants and profits has caused many investors to overlook safety and property maintenance, leading to a further decline in housing quality and neighborhood character.
The poverty industry has also reinforced stereotypes, created dependency, and duplicated services, making the city vulnerable to funding cuts and political changes.
Like so many other Rust Belt cities, Niagara Falls’ poverty industry underscores the city’s struggles and complexity.
This condition is neither sustainable nor desirable. Instead, it has transformed into a coping mechanism that offers temporary relief but contributes to the long-term damage. The future of Niagara Falls depends on finding more creative and effective ways to empower our residents, revitalize our economy and strengthen our communities.
