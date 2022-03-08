BAILEY: People are back in the office. Can they afford the commute?

In the United States, COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, and Americans are returning to some form of their pre-pandemic life. Many remote workers have ditched comfortable loungewear for business casual attire, vacated their dining-room-turned-home office and reunited with their colleagues.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported an incremental decrease in unemployment, from 4% in January to 3% in February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics report also shows an uptrend in job growth in hospitality, business, and health care. Companies added 678,000 jobs in February but the costs to drive to work is greater than last year.
Consumer spending has seen a bump too, despite the highest inflation levels in 40 years. I visited the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA on Saturday. The stores brimmed with helpful store clerks and customers. My retail therapy session put a slight dent in my bank account and one I could afford for now. However, my junket to the mall will be the last one for a bit. I have no misconceptions about the uncertainty of the prevailing economic conditions.
The nationwide average price for gasoline is $4 per gallon. How many laps around the beltway can the U.S. trucker convoy afford to make? How are escalating gas prices affecting drivers?
Employees who defaulted to remote work because of the pandemic saved an average of $3000 in petrol over the last 24 months. The hybrid workplace model should be the norm for companies that can swing it. The money saved on the commute has not translated into higher wages. Now that people can return to the office, rising gas and food prices are the challenge, not mask mandates. The unpredictability of the economy is a good reason to give office workers flexible options as much as possible.
Perhaps I am indulging in alarmism, but trepidation is warranted. COVID-19 remains in the periphery, flanked by inflation and the impending impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War 2.0.
A negative effect will spread across the world if the U.S. and our allies agree to impose energy sanctions against Russia. From 1973 to 1974, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed an oil embargo against the U.S., South Africa, Portugal, the Netherlands, and other countries for resupplying the Israeli army. It affected everyone.
An oil embargo against Russia is not beyond the realm of possibility. It is the second largest exporter of crude oil. If there is an embargo, it will hurt Russia, as it should. However, the world will feel the pain too.
People work to provide for their families. If working from home is feasible, employees should continue to do so. The money saved in fuel costs could keep employees from making a choice to fill the refrigerator or fill the gas tank.
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
