It is that time of year again.
Niagara University students can tap into a network of coaches, alumni, business owners, and community influencers who can provide them with references, recommendations, or facilitate connections to a host of opportunities, both academic and residential.
How can law enforcement agencies become more responsive to the communities they work in if they do not use strategies that incorporate more buy-in from the university?
The police are not just a group of people who wear uniforms and carry badges. They have the power and the duty to protect and serve the public, but how can the police achieve this in a manner that is fair, respectful, and effective for everyone?
Yes, I am talking about Niagara University, its campus safety officers, off-campus student residents, DeVeaux homeowners, and the Niagara Falls Police Department.
The idea that NU students are highly favored and privileged is supported by university, campus safety and local law enforcement agencies that monitor surrounding neighborhoods.
College students who live off campus usually come from homogenous backgrounds and typically interact with their other students with similar backgrounds. For years, several homes on DeVeaux Street, McKoon Avenue, Wyoming Avenue, Lewiston Road, and elsewhere have been used to house NU students, with a significant portion of them being student-athletes.
Because the university does not own off-campus housing, it has been relatively ineffective in addressing negative off-campus behaviors of some students.
Off-campus student conduct clashing with NFPD, DeVeaux locals, NU administration, and civic officials is a longstanding problem that was exacerbated by NU’s decision to discontinue the Off-Campus Housing Coordinator role years ago. By removing this position, the university decreased its accountability to students, transferring the responsibility of enforcing rules and regulations almost entirely onto the NFPD.
In an attempt to tackle the disorderly off-campus conduct, NU commenced funding an NFPD officer to monitor the DeVeaux streets most susceptible to off-campus students’ issues last spring. With the return of students for the fall semester last week, this initiative resumed over the weekend.
I am not so sure the patrol is working as well as it should be.
Two neighbors made individual calls to the police regarding a group of 8 to 12 NU students who were drunk, screaming, and gathered in the doorway of St. Raphael Church around midnight Sunday morning.
The purpose is defeated when residents call the police for an unconscious student found on the stoop of an off-campus student-athlete residence, or officers opt to take pictures with student-athletes at a loud party instead of giving a noise disturbance citation or allow students to flagrantly violate open container laws while walking to the next party.
It’s frustrating to witness the patrol ignore parking violations and not give out tickets.
The police seem disinclined to write summonses when it comes to NU students.
Although it’s a commendable first step, the effectiveness of the initiative relies heavily on NU administration and its campus safety to increase the level of engagement.
If Niagara University wants to address student-related quality-of-life events, it should request to be notified of all off-campus dispatch calls related to student residences and send a campus safety officer or other NU representative to the location to meet with police. This would allow the university to have more leverage to enforce its code of conduct relating to off-campus behavior. The excuse that there’s little they can do because the students aren’t on campus is not a valid one.
In the end, Niagara University needs to be more active in enforcement; it is their responsibility.
Representatives from Niagara University and city administration will address the DeVeaux community at an informational meeting at Maple Avenue Elementary School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Email: sbailey@opinion@gmail.com
