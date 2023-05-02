At the beginning of this year, I wrote a column titled “Are better days ahead for Deveaux and NU students?” in which I discussed the disruptive behaviors of Niagara University off-campus student residents that plague the DeVeaux neighborhood in the city’s North End.
Every year, as the number of student rentals grows, homeowners have witnessed and complained to past and present university administration, city administrators and council members about the increase in trash, empty beer cans on curbs, nuisance parties, noise complaints and students disobeying off-street parking regulations. Last fall, several neighbors captured video of students urinating on lawns and between houses via their home security surveillance systems.
In previous years, representatives from the Office of Student Affairs would occasionally host community meetings, listen to homeowners’ air grievances, disingenuously assuage their concerns, and then return to campus without a follow-up or an action plan, often never to be seen or heard from again until the next set of complaints. For many residents, me included, the public urination was the tipping point.
Administrators from the Office of Student Affairs met with DeVeaux homeowners in November ‘22 and again in January ’23 at Maple School. During the January meeting, Debra Colley, executive vice president, Christopher Sheffield, vice president of Student Affairs and Averl Harbin, dean of students, gave a PowerPoint presentation outlining the university’s strategies to address and curb disruptive off-campus student behavior. The Students Affairs even had a sign-in sheet for residents (there was no sign-in sheet for the November meeting) who would like to receive email updates about the off-campus housing plan.
The community welcomed two meetings within as many months and pledges to meet with or update residents at the beginning of each semester. Maybe a change was going to come.
Well, there was no meeting or email blast to residents at the start of the spring semester. More incidences occurred and resident complaints followed.
At last, there has been an actionable change from NU administration addressing the difficult off-campus behavior problem. Below is a copy of the following email sent Friday from Thomas Burns, associate vice president for public, external and government relations to NU student body on behalf of Dean Harbin:
Dear Niagaran:
We hope that semester is winding down on a positive note and we all look forward to celebrating your accomplishments alongside you in these final weeks. With all of the excitement that comes with the close of the academic year, we wanted to send a reminder about of -campus behavior.
As you know, we hold Niagara University students to a high standard and expect them to represent the university in the best manner both on-and-of campus. Please understand that we have committed to being actively involved with the DeVeaux Neighborhood residents and Niagara Falls Police to be aware of the activity of our students. We expect that Niagara students are good neighbors to the entire community and mindful of Niagara University’s rich tradition. It is your responsibility to contribute positively to our valued relationship with the Niagara Falls and Lewiston communities.
Due to the unfortunate choices of some students to disregard these expectations in recent weeks, I want to clarify in no uncertain terms the heightened monitoring, expectations, and consequences for of -campus misconduct. Law enforcement and university administration have increased patrols and enforcement in the DeVeaux community. Students hosting gatherings that draw the attention of law enforcement face citation or arrest and will be charged under the university’s conduct system. Based on the incident, university consequences include fines, community service, probation, and suspension or expulsion. Seniors face potential loss of privileges to participate in Senior Week and Commencement proceedings. Students attending problematic gatherings face similar law enforcement and university consequences.
Promoting parties and gatherings on social media is unwise as it is naïve to assume that such posts are private. Ultimately, residents of of -campus apartments and houses are accountable for the behavior of their guests and expected to maintain control at all times of the size of gatherings, noise, litter, and disruptive behaviors in-or-outside of residences that draw attention. Club Sport and Division I athletes face heightened consequences for misbehavior under their respective codes of student-athlete conduct.
If you would like further information about our judicial process or policies for both on-and-of campus student conduct, please visit: www.niagara.edu/student-conduct/.
Whereever you go, you are a reflection of Niagara University. Be respectful and carry yourself as a proud Purple Eagle. With your help we can close the semester on an appropriately positive and celebratory note.
Take care and best wishes for a successful end of the semester.
Rules without consequences are just suggestions. The email says all the right things. However, it is finals week. Deveaux residents will have to wait and see if the Purple Eagles take the message to heart.
