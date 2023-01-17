I can’t believe I have the honor of writing for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. The journey began with a commentary on the Niagara Gorge titled “Missing the forest for the trees”, published in the Gazette on July 7, 2021. An inquiry to the editors about any potential opportunities for an opinion columnist quickly followed.
An opening developed, and the Niagara Gazette published my inaugural weekly column on Oct. 12, 2021. Accepting the offer to write for both county newspapers was a simple decision for me. I had plenty of passion and better-than-average writing skills, but I also knew turning my brainstorms into a weekly column would be a challenge. I wanted to do it, but could I actually succeed?
I have written 60 columns primarily for Niagara Gazette, with quite a few also published in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. As a writer, dedication and reliability are important. Demonstrating the commitment to a regular writing schedule and producing quality content consistently takes time and effort.
I have always enjoyed reading newspapers, books, and magazines. I cultivated my habit of journaling ideas, quotes, and marginalia- scribbling in book margins-in high school. My English teacher and mentor Roberta “Robin” Magavern believed adept readers could become talented writers.
I don’t have a journalism degree, but the skills I learned from writing weekly essays for my high school history and English classes gave me a solid foundation for written communication skills.
There are so many benefits to writing a weekly opinion column. First, it is a great way to get your thoughts and opinions out there. I created a blog in 90s, which turned out to be an excellent opportunity for me to learn how to organize my thoughts, research content and develop a writing style. I had a lot to say about a lot of topics, and blogging allowed me to share my opinion when there were not a lot of traditional writing opportunities for Black voices, especially for young Black women.
The Niagara dailies have given me the freedom to write about whatever I want, within reason, of course. But mostly, the editors and publisher have given me free rein to write about whatever interests me. and that is extremely liberating.
Writing this column has helped hone my writing skills and improve my writing style. Occasionally, it has given me the opportunity to help this community by raising awareness about important issues or help promote local events.
It is also a great way to connect with other people who share similar and different points of view. I appreciate the negative and positive feedback. When I write an op-ed, I do my best to think critically, write clearly and respond respectfully. Most commenters apply this practice too. It’s a good habit for writers and readers alike.
Writing this column has also given me credibility and validated my skills in other markets. About two weeks ago, an opinion editor for CNN.com sent me an email request, asking if I would be interested in writing an opinion piece on how Buffalonians cope with sadness. This inquiry arrived in my inbox on Tuesday, the following day after Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night game. At first, I thought the email was spam. I researched the CNN website, confirmed the email was a legitimate request from the opinion editor, Stephanie Griffith, and returned with the reply, “Yes! I am interested!”
We spoke on the phone for about 30 minutes, discussing my thoughts on Buffalo, the Tops shooting, Blizzard ’22 and Damar Hamlin. When I asked how she found me, she replied, “Google”. A Google search for a Buffalo/Niagara opinion columnist resulted in a feed showcasing several columns published with the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
Ms. Griffith took the time to read all that was available at her perusal and concluded that I had the “tone and approach” CNN.com seeks in its opinion contributors.
Last Sunday, January 8, 2023, I had my first opinion column for a major digital news outlet, CNN.com and it would not have been possible without the Niagara Gazette, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal editors and especially you, the readers. You helped my tone and approach develop.
News reporters and opinion writers write with you in mind. There are naysayers who think the Gazette is “dead”. Dead people don’t read the news and dead people don’t write it either.
I’ll keep writing for you. I just wanted to say, “Thank you.”
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls, NY. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
