BAILEY: Niagara County Black achievers quiz

Niagara County Black Achievers Quiz
This quiz, the first in a four-part series celebrating Black History Month, focuses on Niagara County. Look for the answers next week.
1. Who was the first African American physician in Niagara Falls?
2. Who was the first African American dentist in Niagara Falls?
3. Who was the first African American elected official in Niagara County?
4. Who was the first African American elected to the Niagara Falls Board of Education?
5. Who was the first African American woman to become a Niagara Falls police officer?
6. Who was the first African American music teacher in Niagara Falls Public School District?
7. Who managed Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign in Niagara County?
8. Who is the first African American bricklayer in Niagara Falls?
9. Who was the first African American little league coach in Niagara Falls?
10. In 1876, what Lockport business owner waged a successful campaign to integrate Lockport schools, 80 years before the landmark case, Brown V. Board of Education?
11. Who is the first African American woman elected to political office in Niagara County?
12. Who is the first African American nurse practitioner to start her own pain management practice in Niagara County?
13. Who was the Niagara Falls pianist that became the first Black person to receive a B.A. in Music from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio?
14. Who is the Niagara Falls artist that painted the mural of another Niagara Falls artist, Uhuru Love, as part of the Niagara Falls Murals Project?
15. Who is the first African American woman inducted into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame?
16. Who is the Niagara Falls business owner that created Game Heads United, a mobile video games station?
17. Who was the Cataract House headwaiter that ferried freedom seekers across the Niagara River into Canada?
18. Who is the Niagara Falls chef that appeared on the television show “Hell’s Kitchen” and created the student-operated culinary program F-Bites?
19. Who was the first African American daredevil to go over the Horseshoe Falls?
20. What Niagara Falls native gave the benediction at President Biden’s inauguration and became the first Western New Yorker elected to bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church?
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
