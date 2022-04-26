BAILEY: Musicians are the nicest people you want to meet

In 1987, I was a sophomore at American University. The Student Union Board sought volunteers for the annual spring concert featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam. They needed students to work as stagehands, band “gophers”, trash pickup and comfort service. I signed up.
Luckily, I got assigned to the comfort services team. We fulfilled rider requests such as towels, beverages, meals and snacks. Both bands were very kind. They posed for pictures, signed autographs and encouraged the student volunteers to eat the food and drinks. Backstage had its privileges for a poor college student.
Pat Benatar was also a popular rock star in the '80s and I was a huge fan. Her powerful vocals demanded attention and her guitarist-husband, Neil Giraldo, was one of the best guitarists I had ever heard. Seeing a Pat Benatar concert was certainly in the realm of possibilities and maybe I could sing in a rock band with a talented guitar player too. Perhaps I might even meet them someday.
After college, I returned home to Buffalo and joined the local rock band Urban Sturgeon as a backup singer. I could check “join a rock band” off my list. On Aug. 9, 2001, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo performed at Thursday at the Square in Buffalo. They were incredible but unfortunately, I did not meet them. However, I checked “see a Pat Benatar concert’ from the list too. I was making progress.
I am still singing in a rock band but as the lead singer these days. Last Saturday, part of my dream deferred came true. My band, The X-Statix, was one of seven bands on the roster at the first Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival at Buffalo Riverworks. The other local, regional and national acts included Tonemah, The Growlers Blues Band, The Chicago Blues Connection, Miller and the Other Sinners, Gabe Stillman and Vanessa Collier.
Three Chord Bourbon teamed up with Barry Entertainment to put on the festival. Neil Giraldo is founder and chairman for Three Chord Bourbon. I learned that Neil would play on the set with Miller and The Other Sinners (M.A.T.O.S.) I have collaborated with guitarist David Michael Miller many times and consider him a close friend. So, like a good friend, I “pretty pleased” repeatedly and begged him to let me sing on one song so I could be on the stage with my guitar hero, Neil Girlado. It took David two seconds to say yes. I was allowed to sing on two songs. I got to share the stage with two guitar heroes. Best. Day. Ever.
Being on stage with Neil was a dream come true but talking with him backstage was priceless. I totally fan-girled and expressed to him how much he and Pat have influenced me. Neil smiled and said, “Thank you. That’s really nice to hear. I’ll be sure to tell Pat.” I believe he will.
He also talked with me and my bandmates about bourbon, Italy, jazz; he seemed genuinely interested in our individual backstories. Neil is a tremendous guitarist, a good listener, and an easygoing guy.
After the M.A.T.O.S. set was over, I thanked Neil again for indulging me. He said, “Wow! You have a set of pipes! My pleasure!” I can’t believe I did not faint.
If you have a dream of meeting your favorite musicians, keep it alive. If the opportunity knocks, chances are they will be the nicest people you will ever meet.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
