In March 2021, Congress increased the Child Tax Credit benefit from $2,000 per child per year to a maximum of $3,600 per child aged five or younger and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Working parents with dependent children can benefit from the credit. In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the qualifying income threshold prevented many needy families from receiving the entire benefit. For example, a single parent with two children who earned less than $30,000 per year was not eligible for the complete credit amount.
The extension lasted a mere six months, from July 2021 to December 2021. Nevertheless, this short-lived period widened the scope for more working families.
Despite getting some relief, millions of families lost the financial support that had given them a boost, returned to their financial woes, and continued to battle with the costs of rent, utilities, food, school supplies, and clothing.
Some mothers residing in New York City have received aid from the Monarch Foundation, a family-funded non-profit organization headquartered in New York City, alongside The Bridge Project (TBP), one of the foundation’s charitable initiatives.
The project, launched in June 2021, is based on the premise that poverty arises from a lack of money and that low-income families need flexible resources to meet their basic needs and invest in their future. Its mission is to enhance the health and well-being of both mothers and babies by decreasing stress levels, increasing access to prenatal and postnatal care, supporting early childhood development, and jumpstarting financial savings through the disbursement of cash allowances for three years.
Phase 1 of the guaranteed income program, the first of its kind in New York City, began providing 100 qualifying expectant mothers with unconditional cash transfers of up to $1,000 bi-weekly for the first 1,000 days of their children’s lives, while the control group of 100 mothers received $500 per month for the same period.
Phase 2 launched in April 2022 with a modified framework. TBP gave 500 mothers bi-weekly payments of $1,000 per month for the first 18 months and $500 per month for the next 18 months.
According to the six-month follow-up report available at https://bridgeproject.org/press/, individuals who received $1,000 per month saw a 242% increase in their ability to save more than $500, while those who received $500 per month saw a 29% increase in their ability to save $500.
Having a little more spending money does not necessarily mean more problems, especially if you’re already struggling to make your money last. An extra few hundred dollars per month can certainly help buy food, pay rent, repair the car, purchase a transportation pass, or provide a child with a reward.
The project has achieved some success, but what is the outcome when the social experiment concludes in three years? Will The Bridge Project be a helping hand or a handout?
While women are ordinarily the main shoppers of goods and services for their families and communities, approximately every regional government in New York is faced with the challenge of sustaining established programs that benefit impoverished women and children.
Rochester is the first city beyond the five boroughs planning to adopt the program and TBP has set a goal to expand across the state. Could a city or town in Niagara County be a good fit? I reached out to TBP via email to ask about the specific demographic criteria that influenced their decision to choose Rochester. I am awaiting a reply.
Undoubtedly, the cash-bump has the potential to give women the power to influence decisions about their education, job, family, and well-being without being restricted by financial constraints. However, it is a short-term remedy.
How do you turn it into a long-term solution? I am skeptical it can be accomplished.
New York also has a domestic migration problem. Between April 2020 and July 2022, more than 600,000 people moved to some other place within the state or another state altogether.
The fertility rate for women under 30 keeps dropping, while the cost of housing and childcare keep surging. This does not appear to be a formula for sustained success.
The Bridge Project is an admirable undertaking, but I question its ability to give mothers the tools needed to produce significant long-lasting impacts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.