If you are a vegan, today’s column may not be for you.
People know Buffalo Niagara residents for their goodwill and enduring support for the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bisons. Western New Yorkers also love regional delicacies, including but not limited to: beer, chicken wings served with carrots, celery and a side of bleu cheese dressing (it is a meal, not an appetizer), Perry’s ice cream and Weber’s mustard.
I would like to add another item that has become a perennial favorite.
Meat raffles.
Meat raffles are very popular in Britain (perhaps more favorable than the monarchy), Minnesota and Western New York.
If you are looking for a fun and easy way to raise money for a good cause, or just to enjoy a night out with friends, you might want to try a meat raffle. Trust me, if you have never attended a meat raffle, you are missing out. I’ll choose a meat raffle over ax throwing every time.
A meat raffle is a game of chance, where participants buy tickets and try their luck at winning various cuts of meat, usually from local farms, markets or distributors. The ticket price usually includes free soda, a beverage ticket for one can of beer or a glass of wine and a food ticket.
My partner and I attended our first meat raffle about 10 years ago at some hall in Cheektowaga. I honestly cannot remember if we won any meat, but I can remember drinking beer with friends, eating pizza and wings, spending a tiny fortune buying tickets and having a great time with our friends. I believe our friends won a few racks of ribs. There was alcohol involved, and this event happened at least a decade ago, so my memory of the details is a tad fuzzy. However, I know we had fun!
So, when our neighbors asked if we would be interested in going to a meat raffle fundraiser to benefit the Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston, I said, “Heck, yeah!”
They were very curious, having never attended one. They missed an opportunity to purchase tickets for a meat raffle a few months ago (the event sold out), so Sunday’s fundraiser at Lewiston Fire Co. #2 was a second chance and would attend with a couple of meat raffle veterans.
Meat raffles are more than just a way to get a large quantity of quality meat. They are also a great way to socialize and bond with other people over a common interest. Meat raffles also provide social benefits.
They create a sense of community. Meat raffles are often held at pubs, bars or veterans service posts, where people can gather and mingle with their neighbors, friends, or strangers. They can also support local businesses and charities by buying tickets and prizes from them.
They are entertaining. Meat raffles are not only about winning meat but also about having fun and cheering for your lucky numbers. The emcee, who spins the wheel and announces the winners, often has a big personality and a sense of humor that can make the game livelier. Some meat raffles also have other games or activities, such as bingo, trivia or auctions, to keep the crowd entertained. The volunteers at Sunday’s event were as happy-go-lucky as the announcer.
They offer a variety. Meat raffles can cater to different tastes and preferences by offering a range of meat options, from bacon-wrapped filet mignon to stuffed hens. Sunday’s selections included small bulks of steaks, pork chops, chicken fingers, meatballs, Italian sausage, hot dogs, shrimp and mozzarella sticks. Some meat raffles even have vegetarian or vegan options for those who don’t eat meat, although this one did not. The final round usually involves winners choosing a preferred prize from the remaining selections. Participants sometimes trade with others if they want something different.
They encourage friendly competition and cooperation. Meat raffles can be a way to challenge your friends to see who can win more meat or better cuts. They can also be a way to share your winnings or pool your tickets with others to increase your chances of winning. My neighbors won 5 pounds of meatballs. We won 2 pounds of cooked shrimp and a jar of cocktail sauce. There will be a get-together soon.
As you can see, meat raffles are not only about raffling off meat, but it can also be a tradition of bringing people together. They are a simple and fun way to socialize and support your community while enjoying some delicious meat.
Try it and you might be surprised by how much you like it. Don’t forget to bring your cooler and ice packs; you don’t want your winnings to thaw on the ride home.
