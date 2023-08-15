Birthday festivities bring me great joy. Birthdays have taken on a new significance for me. With each passing year, I’ve come to understand the unpredictability and fragility of life, not just my own, but also that of my loved ones.
Surviving the pandemic has taught me a precious lesson, which is that we should never be too busy to express our gratitude and affection to those we cherish.
The reminder that we are alive is what makes birthdays an incredibly important occasion. Every day on the right side of the dirt is a good day. Receiving birthday presents is great, but giving a gift to someone who has brought joy into your life in honor of your birthday is also a fantastic way to celebrate your birthday.
Friends are the family that you choose, so why not celebrate a friend with a gift of one of your favorite things?
Our jam-packed schedules, obligations, and duties can make organizing a get-together a daunting task. Since deleting my Facebook account almost seven years ago, my social circle is tight-knit. Even so, planning a group get together via text messaging can be dizzying.
Receiving a simple yes or no is almost impossible. You get a barrage of questions, excuses, and complaints. Some people don’t respond, others respond late, and still others reply with emojis that don’t make any sense. You text back and forth for hours, make plans, and get all excited, only to have someone cancel at the last minute.
Most of my pals are managing a full-time job and the obligation of caregiving for their aging parents. A few of them have kids who are getting close to finishing high school, are already in college, or will graduate from university soon.
Time and money seldom do not coincide.
My squad is dear to me, but it’s more peaceful to fete friendships individually, and my birthday granted me the perfect opportunity to commemorate my closest companions. I took inspiration from Oprah’s playbook. She advocates for maintaining a gratitude journal and shares her popular list of favorite things for holiday gift-giving.
Gratitude journals are lovely, but I prefer showing gratitude in the moment. That’s why I evaluated my top buys this year, picked one, and sent it to my friends for my birthday.
Choosing one thing within my budget that a handful of people would enjoy and find practical was easier than I thought it would be.
My friends and I are concerned about reducing plastic consumption, and we have had extensive discussions about the many ways we try to minimize our usage. For example, I prefer to bring my own glass bowl for restaurant leftovers.
To reduce my dependence on plastic and as a birthday present to myself, I bought a personalized insulated stainless steel Yeti bottle. I love it and take it with me everywhere. So, I ordered customized Yeti water bottles for my five closest friends. I didn’t break the bank. Besides, I could not afford to buy each one a new car.
Doing kind things with and for my close friends means so much to me.
Sharing my favorite gift with my friends and expressing my gratitude for their friendship brought me nearly as much happiness as living another year to be their friend.
Although scheduling a dinner or a night out can be difficult, and group chats are frustrating, I hope my friends feel appreciated with each sip.
