There is no shortage of historical churches in America. For centuries, founding fathers and mothers developed small villages and towns in the name of faith and around places of worship. If a person wants to learn about a village, town, or city, they can usually find useful information in the records of its cemeteries and churches.
For example, Trinity Church Wall Street is one of the oldest churches in Manhattan. The Great Fire of 1776 destroyed the original building. Construction of the second church began in 1788 and was completed in 1790. John Jay and President George Washington often worshipped there. After leaving the government, Founding Father, former Secretary of the Treasury, and abolitionist Alexander Hamilton, also called Trinity his church home until his death by a duel at the hands of Aaron Burr in 1804.
Like Manhattan, Niagara Falls is also home to a church with a rich local history. The First Congregational Church at 822 Ontario St. has ties to the abolitionist movement and sits in the heart of the Niagara Falls Heritage Area, practically entombed behind the former Hart to Hart furniture store, B&B Cigar store and another vacant building at the corner of Main and Ontario streets.
In March 2018, former Gazette columnist, Bill Bradberry, penned, “Frederick Douglass, somewhere over the rainbow?” an account of the church’s abolitionist history and Mr. Bradberry’s appeal to the Niagara River Greenway Commission to build a pocket-park with a small plaza and a monument of Frederick Douglass to symbolize his fight for freedom and justice. Mr. Bradberry’s brainchild “Douglass Plaza” had it come to fruition, would be located in front of the city’s courthouse and police station.
Mr. Bradberry wrote, “In 1856, founder James Vedder withdrew because he did not want to see this church become a haven for abolitionist speakers. He was “mad because a negro (sic) lectured last night in the church.” We do not know who this “negro” was, he noted. Without evidence to the contrary, legend has it, and I believe that “negro” was none other than Frederick Douglass.”
The Butler library at Buffalo State holds digital archives for First Congregational Church, later named First Congregational United Church of Christ. You can read more about the church’s history here: http://digitalcommons.buffalostate.edu/first_congregational/18
The building with the most significance in the area’s abolitionist movement is the First Congregation Church, a short walk away from the Underground Railroad Heritage Center whose mission is “To reveal authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls that inspire visitors …”
The church is one of the oldest buildings in the heritage area and one of the oldest churches in Niagara Falls. Maybe Frederick Douglass spoke at the church; maybe he didn’t. However, the significance of this building is greater than a decrepit mercantile building. One would think that preservation enthusiasts would have more interest in safeguarding a church with a foothold in the city’s history instead of the less than stellar commercial building, with a gaping hole in the roof that obscures such an important gem.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls.
