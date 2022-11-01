The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Yeezy, Yeezus, and Saint Pablo, who legally changed his name to Ye in October 2021, has uttered outrageous remarks for years.
“Please corporations. Can you please support me, please? Me, Kanye West? I swear I’m a nice n----a now. I swear I’ll put the pink polo back on. I swear to you. Please? Just for 3 million dollars. I need it so bad. I need a new pool in my backyard. So, I’ll tell all my fans your s—t is cool. and if they believe in me, they should also believe in you… Did the corporation send the check yet? What’s my public rating right now? Are people liking me again? Enough about the whole Beyonce thing, right? Okay, cool. Is it Okay now?” Hammersmith Apollo, 2013.
Evidently, it was okay. Ye, a self-described “tastemaker” signed a deal with Adidas in 2013 to create his tasteless Yeezy shoes and clothing.
“When you hear about slavery for 400 years… 400 years? That sounds like a choice.” TMZ, 2018.
Let’s be clear; slavery was not a choice. West received criticism for the statement and later apologized for it yet, he continued to say foolish things, gained more endorsements, and in 2021, opened Donda Academy, an unaccredited Christian private K-12 school in Simi Valley, CA.
Then last month, a series of misfortunate events caught up with him. He wore the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week, inaccurately stated that George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and made antisemitic comments on the Drink Champs podcast.
Footlocker, Peleton, Creative Artists Agency and Adidas dropped Ye last month. Adidas was slow to arrive at the cancel party, but they showed up eventually. JP Morgan Chase cut ties with “The College Dropout” rapper. The former billionaire has until Nov. 21 to find a new bank for his millions. Losing so many endorsements changed his status.
Kyrie Irving, a popular NBA point guard, is also not a stranger to controversy. In 2017 Irving publicly stated his belief that, “The Earth is flat.” on the Road Trippin’ podcast. However, by 2018, he saw the error of his ways and apologized to “all the science teachers.”
Irving has recently come under fire for a Tweet promoting an anti-Semitic documentary. He has not apologized for the post but has deleted it from his account. Irving still has endorsements deals with Nike, Pepsi, and video game publisher 2K. His remarks haven’t cost him any endorsements yet. Irving will become an unrestricted free agent in July. He’ll be available to any NBA team that wants him and can afford to have him. There are rumors that Nike will not renew Irving’s endorsement deal when it expires at the end of this year. I’ll believe it when I see it. If the NBA really wants to be a champion of anti-hate, then Kyrie Irving should not sign with another NBA team, but he probably will.
Anti-Black and science-denial remarks are offensive, but anti-Semitism was the breaking point for many corporations. Several of the corporations that used to endorse West have DEI officers, the very people employed to address all offensive comments which could affect the bottom line. In 2020, The NBA hired Oris Stuart, its first Chief People and Inclusion Officer.
CEOs and DEI officers must speak up sooner and stop equivocating when a client or athlete says anything that is undeniably false and offensive. They let the “crazy” go on too long. Buying power comes in all colors and everyone’s money should matter.
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
