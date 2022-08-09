U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Colin Kaepernick are strange bedfellows. Stay with me.
Some people like to read, listen to music or meditate with recorded nature sounds as part of their bedtime ritual. I prefer to listen to standup comedy. Last night I curled up in bed, popped in a pair of wireless earbuds, opened Netflix on my phone and decided on “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation.” I think it was the third or fourth time I selected it from my queue of favorites. So rather than watch it, I treated it like a podcast, choosing to listen to it and laugh myself to sleep.
In this primetime Emmy Award-winning special, Mr. Chappelle discusses his fascination with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-civil rights activist, who knelt silently on one knee during the national anthem at a 2016 preseason NFL game between the 49ers and San Diego Chargers to protest police brutality. A large swath of Americans supported Mr. Kaepernick’s awareness campaign about racial injustices which spawned national protests in a show of solidarity. Kaepernick became a free agent the following year and remains unsigned to a team. Some pundits believe the reason he has yet to sign with any NFL team is politically motivated. His act of civil disobedience drew the ire of President Donald Trump and many Americans. MAGA supporters were especially outraged. The public vilification and the fallout for championing a principle may have cost him his football career.
Chappelle makes the point that Kaepernick’s life was just fine. He was a young and talented athlete with a successful football career. His life was great and his future looked bright. However, Black oppression gnawed at him. His principles knocked on the door of his conscience.
Chappelle states, “Every (expletive) person that takes a stand for somebody always gets beat down. And we watch. Over and over again, we watch it.”
Liz Cheney’s conscience called, and she answered. She refused to be complicit in touting the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, supported Trump’s second impeachment, and took on the role of vice chair on the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.
Like Kaepernick, Cheney’s actions also irked Trump, sparking public criticism from him, Cheney's fellow Republican colleagues and constituents. Consequently, Cheney was removed as chair of the House Republican Conference and censured by the Wyoming Republican Party for her vote to impeach Trump. More blowback include an uphill reelection battle, death threats and the employment of a private security detail.
Kaepernick took a stance on Black oppression, which made Trump angry, which arguable led to a halt in Kaepernick's football career. Cheney took a stance against a failed coup to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results, which upset Trump and contributed to her fall from Republican grace.
Kaepernick and Cheney have different raisons d’etre, but the outcomes of their actions are similar: disruption to their personal lives and professional careers. There are people who think both are apostates of patriotism and are therefore un-American.
What drives a successful person to risk career or livelihood for the sake of others? For Kaepernick, it is the desire to improve civil rights. For Cheney it is the desire to save our democracy. Both have sustained a beating. And we watched.
There is nothing more American than civil rights and democracy, yet two people are castigated for their efforts to uphold the values of each for the benefit of all.
Perhaps the question should be, what drives a nation to denigrate people like Kaepernick and Cheney?
Take a stand. Get beaten. It is part of being an American.
