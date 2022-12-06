Once upon a time, in 1852, in a land not so far away, Lewiston to be exact, a man named Marcus Silberberg, opened an apparel store for men, the House of Silberberg. Mr. Silberberg had the reputation for being one of the finest haberdashers in the area. Possibly seeing an opportunity to capitalize on the success of the Railway Suspension Bridge opening in 1855, Silberberg relocated his shop from Lewiston to the Village Niagara City in the late 1880s.
The city of Niagara Falls incorporated on March 17, 1892. Silberberg opened his new store on Lewiston Avenue, which is now known as Main Street, in 1887.
According to the city’s 1955 directory, Silberberg’s occupied 2118-2122 Main Street. This is important because a recent Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) plunks for “Help Save A Niagara Falls Landmark”.
The newsletter states: ”WE NEED YOUR HELP TO SAVE A NIAGARA FALLS LANDMARK — Help stop the demolition of 2018 Main Street in Niagara Falls!
Constructed in 1908 as the L.S. Silberberg Building, the building was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2020 as part of the Main Street Historic District.
While 2018 Main Street has been vacant for some time and exhibits significant condition issues, it is by no means beyond repair. Main Street in Niagara Falls has already lost so much historic fabric; the loss of this building would further undermine the area’s cohesion as well as risk structural damage to the neighboring structures and potentially jeopardize the redevelopment of this block and street by property owner Blue Cardinal.
Join PBN in our efforts to save 2018 Main Street — act now before it’s too late! Share your concerns about this uncalled-for demolition with Niagara Falls representatives by clicking the button below!”
PBN should leave “alternative facts” to Kelly Anne Conway. First, Hart to Hart Furniture store stands at 2018 Main Street, not 2118 Main Street. Second, the Hart building was built in the 1920s; Silberberg’s was built in the 1800s. Third, it’s too late to save the L.S. Silberberg building because the space it once occupied is now home to the Henry E. Wrobel Towers, an apartment high-rise one block north of the Hart building. The Silberberg building was demolished at some point before the construction of Wrobel Towers in 1974.
Last weekend this newspaper reported that demolition is on hold for 2018 Main St., so that the owner has more time to begin the emergency stabilization work that it previewed with the city last August. However, that fact apparently does not matter to PBN as long as their misinformation campaign supports its narrative.
On its website, PBN states it is “Propelled by members – people who understand the sense of place that history creates …”
Unfortunately, PBN does not understand the actual history or a map.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.