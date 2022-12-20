As the college admissions process becomes increasingly competitive, students are looking for any edge they can get. Most college applications require essays because they want to get to know the applicants on a more personal level. High school seniors usually find this task the most arduous in the college application process. I know because I am an essay consultant for a college planning company, and I have yet to come across a student who was looking forward to writing the essay. Figuring out affordability and navigating financial aid forms is a burdensome cocktail of numbers, income statements and paperwork, but the addition of college application and scholarship essays is the anxiety-inducing cherry on top.
Aspiring college students in all 50 U.S. states and 20 countries apply for college using the Common Application, or the Common App, as it is frequently called. It allows students to apply to multiple colleges and universities that are members of the non-profit organization, using a consolidated online application. Students choose one of seven essay prompts provided on the platform and submit the same essay to each college, instead of a different essay for each application.
The average length of a college application essay is about 650 words, or two pages, but some may be shorter or longer, depending on a college’s requirement. If a student is applying for a special scholarship, they may be required to submit an additional essay using a different essay prompt determined by the scholarship provider. Students can end up writing several essays on various topics, especially if they are applying for multiple scholarships to offset tuition costs and to minimize student loan borrowing.
The college essay is the opportunity for students to stand out from the crowd and showcase their personality and values, but many find it difficult to verbalize those attributes. Why? Because a lot of 21st century students are uncomfortable with writing or speaking about themselves and have very few assignments requiring a personal narrative. The college essay is often a student’s first experience writing a personal narrative or the first time being asked to write an essay about their values or philosophies.
Today’s high school students grew up on social media and using various platforms to express themselves and, as a result, you might think that the college application essay wouldn’t be so difficult, but that is not the case. One of my favorite essay workshop exercises is to ask the students to draw two columns on a sheet of paper. In the first column, I ask them to write five value-based adjectives they think friends and family might use to describe them, e.g., ‘smart’, ‘shy’, ‘kind’, or ‘fearless’. In the second column, I ask them to describe a personal experience which opposes the corresponding word in the first column. The point of the exercise is to get them to think about themselves critically and write about an experience that shows personal growth. I’ve had a lot of students clam up or get the deer-in-headlights look.
If students are planning to attend college, journaling is a great way to build college essay writing skills and to get comfortable writing about ideas, memories, goals, or funny stories. A notebook, pen, (or the memo app on your phone) and a few minutes a day is all it takes.
Journaling is a relatively inexpensive activity. A student can do it anywhere or anytime. Coming of age is different for every student and each needs an accessible tool to develop and explore what makes them who they are.
I tell my students, “Your transcript tells them what kind of student you are. Your essay should tell them what kind of graduate and adult you want to become.”
Start your high school student on a path to journaling.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
