BAILEY: Is it too much to ask?

Last Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned speech to the U.S. Congress, contending that lawmakers must do more to help Ukrainians defend themselves against Putin’s War. Zelenskyy delivered his address, masterfully prodding at the spirit of American identity wrapped in Pearl Harbor, 9/11, Mount Rushmore and COVID-19 pandemic. He even gave a nod to Martin Luther King Jr., equivocating the sentiment of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech to his dream, his need for the U.S. to protect the skies over Ukraine.
Zelenskyy stated, “Is it too much to ask?”
Yesterday former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko presented a Five Major Steps Plan with an urgency that paralleled Zelenskyy’s. The plan outlines objectives for the U.S. and NATO allies which will end Putin’s aggression and restore Ukraine’s sovereignty.
Poroshenko reasoned that if the collective West does not provide more lethal weapons, impose stronger sanctions, and exact a total trade embargo against Russia, Putin will continue quest to rule the world. He argued that if Putin is allowed to take Ukraine, he could set his sights on usurping Gotland Island in Sweden and the state of Alaska. Maybe. Maybe not.
Both leaders have demonstrated a willingness to go the mattresses for their country The Ukrainians defiance is remarkable; their desperation is palpable. Who can blame both leaders for trying everything within their reach to help their people in crisis? No one wants to see the Ukrainians subjugated by Putin.
The Ukrainians need help. The U.S. has committed $14 billion in security aid to Ukraine, with the Biden administration providing $2 billion in security assistance in the last three months. President Zelenskyy wants more. I get it.
However, President Biden is navigating a precarious balancing act. U.S.-Saudi Arabia relations and Russia-Saudi-Arabian relations are entangled. The United States cannot completely dissolve its relationship with Saudi Arabia. Although the United States ceased providing offensive military support to the Saudi coalition in Yemen in February 2021, it continues to provide diplomatic support to Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia has a cozy relationship with Russia. Both countries are responsible for about 25% of global crude oil production. Saudi Arabia has denied Biden’s request to ramp up oil production to alleviate some of the distress Americans are feeling at gas pumps. Saudi is backing Russia, for now.
Russia is the principal supplier of natural gas to Europe. Many African nations import food commodities from Russia. A total trade embargo against Russia is a heavy lift for many countries, including NATO and United Nation members.
Zelenskyy asserts that the U.S. must not only be the leader of the world; it must be the “leader of the peace”, a moniker that sounds good in theory but challenging to practice.
How much are the United States, NATO, and United Nation countries willing to sacrifice in attempt to cripple Putin’s tentacles around Ukraine and the rest of the world for that matter?
The spectrum of national security includes militaristic protections, but food, crime, environmental, energy and cyber protections also apply. There is no guarantee that any of the diplomatic and economic strategies will have enough of an impact to quash Putin Trying is not without calculated risks. We should try but it might be asking too much.
Sharon Bailey is resident in Niagara Falls. You may email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
