I love summer outdoor concerts and I really love to dance. Paid or free, an outdoor show is for me and so far, this summer has not been a disappointment. Let’s face it; the summer lasts about four months, from June to September in Western New York. The days may be longer, but the window is short for outdoor fun!
What’s not to love about a legally sanctioned street party or concert in a park? Dancing in my kitchen, while I am vacuuming or in my bathroom is okay but cutting a rug, or shall I say “street” or “lawn” beneath an open sky is so much more fun. Trust me, there is plenty of getting down in Niagara Falls!
On Wednesdays through Aug. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. Gill Creek Concerts in the Park are a lovely way to spend a little time tapping your toes outdoors
In addition, the City of Niagara Falls and local businesses have partnered to provide food, a beer tent and live music on Thursdays for Thursdays on Third, a free weekly event, began on June 23 and will continue through Aug. 26. For four of the Thursdays, Third Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Ferry and Niagara from 3 until 11 p.m. Bands start at 5 p.m. Coolers are prohibited, lawn chairs are allowed, and dancing is not required but it is encouraged.
Music is a great uniter and outdoor concerts can be a way to bring residents and visitors together. The summer has barely begun, yet I have danced in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, Youngstown and North Tonawanda with people from New Zealand, Amsterdam and Mexico. I did not know any of them beforehand and it did not matter. We just wanted to dance.
Dancing at outdoor concerts is for everyone. You don’t have to be a good dancer. You don’t need a partner. You can wiggle in your chair, clap your hands, or bop your head. It’s all good.
It can be difficult to feel safe and comfortable in public spaces. Believe me, I get it. The Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park weighs on my mind and probably yours too. It seems like no place is off limits from a threat of massacre. I had second thoughts about attending any outdoor shows last week. Throwing caution to the wind is a bit more challenging these days. People should not have to gauge the potential threat level of the most benign activities like parades or shopping.
I believe most people are good and do not want to do harm. If I didn’t, I would never play in a band or leave the house. I would just sit on my patio streaming music through speakers and dancing in my backyard. I acknowledge my fear. How much oxygen I allow it to occupy in my head is up to me. It is not always easy to do
I recently bought a new pair of sneakers to wear for outdoor summer dance parties. I hope I will need a new pair next summer. I am working on it.
You can find a calendar of events in Niagara Falls and throughout Niagara County at Events This Week in Niagara Falls USA, https://www.niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar/weekly-events/.
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
