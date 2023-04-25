I have rung the wrong doorbell, pulled into the wrong driveway, pulled on the door handle of a car that looks just like mine, walked onto a neighbor’s lawn to return a ball, child’s toy or stray pet. On more than one occasion, I have walked onto my neighbor’s porch to retrieve a package addressed to me or given a neighbor misdelivered mail.
Many years ago, I sold insurance door-to-door, in the city and in rural Western New York. No one ever shot at me. I really did not consider it a possibility.
Last summer, as we drove home following a camping trip at Four Mile Creek State Park, my partner and I made mental notes of homes selling firewood on Creek Road. We bought a small wood-burning firepit from Sam’s Club and figured we could still enjoy evening campfires at home, long after camp sites closed for the season.
We assembled the firepit and drove along NY-18 (Creek Road) in search of reasonably priced wood bundles. We drove up and down the road, passing quite a few “campfire wood for sale” signs before my partner found one that satisfied him. He was an Eagle Scout. For him, getting good campfire wood is serious business.
We pulled into the driveway; he turned off our vehicle and asked me to wait. There was a car parked near the garage. Although there was an honor box next to the bundles, my partner did the courteous thing; he knocked on the door to confirm the price and inform the homeowner we would purchase all the firewood they had.
My partner is a middle-aged white man. No one answered the door. While my partner placed the cash into the honor box, I got out of our SUV, put on my leather work gloves, and began loading campfire wood into the back of our Toyota.
I was anxious. Rural Niagara County is beautiful, and I have shopped at plenty of roadside farmers’ markets alone and without fear. But the day we bought the firewood? My anxiety level was through the roof. I was not alone, but that did not matter to me. I was a Black woman parked in a stranger’s driveway in the country.
No one shot at us, but that doesn’t mean I thought it was not a possibility.
Times have changed.
Too many people are angry, afraid, depressed, caught in their own minds, and cycling in a roulette of negative emotions. And too many of them are armed with guns.
I am not victim-blaming. Quite the contrary, the blame belongs to the jittery, emotionally unstable person with the itchy trigger finger who can legally purchase guns too easily.
The blame also belongs to lawmakers and gun rights advocates, especially those too arrogant to consider that 60% of Americans want stricter gun laws, too cowardly to oppose the NRA, and too dumb to realize that mass shooters, mostly armed with an AR-15 or similar assault weapon, probably couldn’t recite the Second Amendment, and are not remotely interested in a ‘well regulated Militia’, ‘the security of the free State’ or ‘the right of the people to keep and bear arms’.
No, their Second Amendment rights are not the shooters’ priority. If the Second Amendment were their priority, would they shoot to kill in classrooms, grocery stores, nightclubs, birthday parties, churches, driveways, or front porches? I do not know these places as a hub for militias.
However, there are plenty of lawmakers and gun rights advocates and who prioritize the Second Amendment and self-defense and over the rights of the defenseless, who are simply grocery shopping, worshipping, mistaking directions, and addresses, listening to a teacher or playing in the yard with a parent.
Public safety has become a national emergency. No place is safe. I keep my head on a swivel.
What will it take? Perhaps the time has come for family members of victims to permit the authorities to send autopsy photos to each member of Congress who oppose stricter gun regulations. Mamie Till-Mobley showed the world her son Emmett Till’s battered body after a mob of white men lynched him in Mississippi in 1955. It took 67 years, but Congress passed, and President Biden signed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which makes lynching a federal crime. The movement began with Mamie Till-Mobley’s decision.
Lawmakers are not listening. Maybe they need visual aids. Ignorance is no defense against the effects of doing absolutely nothing.
Perhaps it is time for them to really see something so they can do something. I just hope it doesn’t take another 67 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.