BAILEY: Identifying 'Able Muppets' in Niagara Falls

There are six Niagara Falls residents running for three seats on the city council. I created a mnemonic device to help me remember their names. The acronym is comprised of the first letter of each candidate’s last name A-B-L-M-P-Z: James Abbondanza, Traci Bax, Colin Ligammari, Donta Myles, Jim Perry, and David Zajac. The phonetical pronunciation is ABLE MUPPETS. You are welcome.
Four of the six candidates, James Abbondanza, Traci Bax, Colin Ligammari, and Donta Myles utilize a campaign website in combination with a Facebook page to communicate contact information and agenda. Jim Perry and David Zajac are solely using Facebook and/or Twitter for political messaging.
Facebook is certainly accessible; the app is pre-installed on most if not all mobile phones. Free signup makes it an affordable marketing with which to attract voters. A candidate can create an account in just a few minutes and begin to virtually shaking hands and kissing babies.
Obviously, the pandemic affected the city council candidates’ ability to engage with voters in person, but it seems that all are relying more on Facebook to interact with people in general.
Each city council candidate is vying for an at-large office which theoretically represents all Niagara Falls residents. However, relying on Facebook for most of the voter engagement is problematic. Firstly, it reduces campaigning to a spectator sport. Candidates will encounter only residents, friends and family that mostly reflect similar online interests. The “Likes” are a representation of a candidate’s online community which may include actual city residents and registered voters, or not. Can a candidate really give careful and serious thought to the interests of all residents through Facebook? There are city residents who do not have a Facebook account or if they do, do not use it to glean candidate information.
Secondly, the quantity of the connections may outweigh the quality by intentionally or unintentionally dissuading the voices of residents with different sociopolitical concerns. Facebook campaign pages are mostly a receptacle for platitudes and praise, not discernment.
Thirdly, Facebook campaign pages may shield a candidate’s soft skills like public speaking, on-your-feet critical thinking and openness to criticism. I have read each candidate’s online platform. I have spoken to a few when they were canvassing in my neighborhood or at public events. The online presentation is not necessarily indicative of a candidate’s public communication skills or ability to provide answers or solutions to questions about their talking points in a face-to-face conversation.
Voter apathy is a big problem in Niagara Falls. All political candidates need an arsenal of communication appliances and interpersonal skills to become an elected official. It is simply not enough to have discussions on Facebook. The city is made up of residents who are constituents whether they are on Facebook or not, registered to vote or not. It is simply inadequate to briefly visit a street to post a lawn sign or drive through a community to make an assessment without addressing the residents. They must talk with us, ask about our concerns with sincerity, listen with benevolence and acknowledge our humanity with practiced humility. It is difficult to achieve these voter civilities on Facebook.
The city council is not a district-based governing body. This verse from the Sesame Street classic song The People in Your Neighborhood written by the late Jeff Moss says it best.
The entire city deserves the best efforts of the ABLE MUPPETS.
Sharon Bailey cares deeply about Niagara Falls and misses Jim Henson. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
