DiCamillo Bakery on Linwood Avenue is within walking distance, a little less than 1.5 miles from my home in DeVeaux, and I try to patronize the beloved neighborhood bakery once a week. Some days I travel along the Niagara Scenic Parkway Trail; other days I walk down Main Street.
I enjoy walking up Main Street and admiring the public art adorning the streetscape. Last week, I trekked along Main Street, passing the bevy of defunct buildings currently owned by Niagara Village, LLC, a collaborator with Blue Cardinal Capital, which includes the former Hart to Hart Furniture store, whose storefront is boarded up with multi-colored hand-painted plywood branded in bold white letters, “IMAGINE THE POSSIBILITIES.”
The structure was built circa 1900, but that does not mean that preserving the building for 21st century usage makes for a sound economic development policy.
There was a rather large hole in the roof when Blue Cardinal acquired the Hart building and other nearby properties in the northern area of Main Street in 2019. Stabilization efforts were minimal or non-existent from 2020 until the present. The reason? The pandemic and losing an investor. No money. No fix. Now the hole has expanded over 30% of the roof surface. Maybe an investor with deep pockets to shore up the building will magically appear before demolition becomes a necessity.
Preservation advocates, Niagara Village and Blue Cardinal want the city and Code Enforcement to pump the breaks on the idea of demolishing the building. Is The Hart building really that historic or aesthetically significant? That’s debatable. One thing is certain; Each day that passes without a stabilization effort, compromise the structural integrity of the roof and the flooring.
Buildings in quasi-historic districts may have aesthetic potential on the outside, but the desire for modern conveniences on the inside is just as important, perhaps more so. Today, stores are equipped with Wi-Fi, cable, flat screen televisions and computers. Cars, SUVs and pickup trucks line up on city streets to park.
What’s needed is a comprehensive policy that values preservation and reflects the economic and residential needs of the adjacent communities. If the current owners cannot find the financial resources to fix the building, demolition by neglect may be the best financial option and provide an opportunity for 21st century shovel-ready projects instead.
The current hodgepodge of existing buildings is unattractive but brand new three or-four story mixed use spaces similar to, Kenmore, Williamsville or Lewiston? Yes, please! Preserve the facades if workable, demolish what isn’t and imagine the possibilities.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
