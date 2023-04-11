I had an overprotective mother. She was a helicopter parent and a Tiger Mom rolled into one. Neither of my parents believed in daycare and pre-K was not as universal as it is now.
My parents were my first teachers. My mother worked nights as a nurse and my father worked days. I recall my mom teaching me the alphabet and how to read and spell. In the evenings, while my mom slept for a few hours before her night shift, my dad took over. He taught me how to print neatly, write in cursive, and how to count. My dad was also in charge of bedtime stories.
Although neither parent attended college, both were active participants in my early academic instruction while working full time. I knew how to read, identify colors and count before I ever set foot in a classroom. My mother wanted to keep me home until first grade, but she begrudgingly agreed with my father that I should attend kindergarten.
In 1972, half-day kindergarten was the norm. Rather than leave me with my kindergarten teacher and 25 or more 5-year-olds, my mom walked me to school, and helped my teacher pass out crayons and snacks, and did other minor tasks every day from 8 a.m. to noon. Like I said, she was overprotective, but I didn’t mind it all. Some called her crazy. I just called her mom.
My partner also had parents who did not attend college and took similar, early informal academic actions with him and his two brothers.
Last weekend, we reminisced about education and the role of our parents in it. He grew up in Elma and Amherst; I grew up in East Buffalo. He grew up in a single income household with a stay-at-home mom while his dad worked outside the home. He and his brothers attended public half-day kindergarten and elementary schools. I attended a Christian-focused private elementary school, where my mother continued her active parent duties but to a lesser degree. She volunteered in the school cafeteria once a week and signed up as class mom for all field trips.
My partner and I graduated from single-gender high schools.
Our parents differed in race, income, and home ownership (my parents were lifelong renters, and his parents were not). His mom did not hang out with her children’s teachers as a de facto teacher’s aide, but our parents shared the same values and principles about education despite their economic differences.
Education was important to our families, and our parents’ role in our educational upbringing was as tantamount to our academic achievements. Our parents deeply believed the responsibility to set the standards for our learning experiences began with them at home.
Our parents set high standards that they expected us to adhere to, even if some of our classes or teachers seemed to expect less from us. We were both taught to aim high, and that we were capable of academic success and should learn to expect it for ourselves first.
Setting high standards for ourselves meant doing everything possible to achieve a high outcome. Be prepared, work hard, take advantage of opportunities, and get extra help when you need it. The biggest lesson we learned from our parents is to expect more from ourselves first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.