One thing I love about New York is that I get to experience all four seasons. Pristine snow blankets after the first snowfall always take my breath away, until salt, plows and tire tracks taint its beauty.
The sound of spring rain showers, the smell of wet soil and the sight of budding trees signals an opportunity for new beginnings.
As fall arrives in New York, the vibrant golds, reds and oranges of the tree leaves become the main attraction. And like a proud leaf peeper, I look forward to the official New York Fall Foliage report due next month.
If I am forced to select a favorite season, summer is my top choice. My hallmarks of summer fun include bicycling, dining alfresco, perusing farmers’ markets, motorcycle rides on back roads, cookouts and my recent birthday.
This time of year always brings to mind the abundance of state parks, and it’s a beautiful reminder of what I love about New York.
I really love New York’s state parks and there are 11 in Niagara County: Artpark, DeVeaux Woods, Devil’s Hole, Fort Niagara, Four Mile Creek, Golden Hill, Joseph Davis, Niagara Falls, Reservoir, Whirlpool and Wilson-Tuscarora.
Since moving to the “Miami of the North” several years ago, I have made it a point to visit each one at least once every summer. Despite this, I visit Artpark, DeVeaux Woods, Devil’s Hole, Fort Niagara, Niagara Falls, and Whirlpool more often because I can access them by foot or bicycle from my home.
Each day on the right side of the dirt is a good day, and I have made a promise to myself to honor each anniversary of my existence with a walk, hike or bicycle ride outdoors.
Last weekend I celebrated my birthday at Watkins Glen State Park enjoying one of my favorite activities: hiking.
My partner and I walked over, under and through 19 waterfalls from the south entrance, along the gorge trail, past Central Cascade to Jacob’s Ladder at the upper entrance and back. The idyllic views and geological configurations resulted in what was mostly a spectacular experience, except for the individuals who took selfies for what seemed to be every 2 feet.
I did not grow up in a rural area and neither of my parents were outdoorsy. They were not inclined toward camping or hiking. Instead, they enjoyed picnicking in a local municipal park or people-watching at a waterfront, perched on foldable camp chairs or a bench beneath a tree.
Although my father worked for General Motors, he never got a driver’s license. Instead, he used his vehicle discount to purchase a car for my mother every few years. Walking was a source of joy and exercise for my dad, so he would walk everywhere, even when it wasn’t necessary. He walked home from work, to and from a Bills game at the original home of the Buffalo Bills, War Memorial Stadium or ‘The Rockpile’ (as it was popularly known), or to his men’s chorus rehearsals at our church a few short miles away.
My dad often took me along for walks around our neighborhood, telling stories about his childhood growing up in Buffalo or recounting funny anecdotes as a newlywed with my mother. Como Lake Park in Lancaster and the small lake near the Blue Sky Mausoleum in Buffalo’s Forest Lawn Cemetery were frequent family picnic spots for us.
My parents had a significant impact on nurturing my passion for picnics, lengthy walks, runs, and bike rides. I credit them with teaching me how to develop a positive environmental identity with the environment by actively seeking ways to connect with nature.
It is important for every person to develop a healthy environmental identity and it can happen anywhere: your neighborhood, a bench at a local city park, a picnic at a state park, or strolling through the local cemetery.
