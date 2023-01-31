I have two nieces in their early 20s and I adore them. Both sisters are beautiful, smart and enjoy hanging out with Aunt Sharon. The girls know I will join them in any activity: bicycling, hiking, sailing, puzzles and games. Our adventurous spirits bind us.
Elsa, the eldest, really wanted to take Uncle Tom and me out for an evening of beers and hatchet throwing. I know I will try just about anything, but axe-throwing and alcohol did not sound like a safe combination. I am the "cool" aunt, so I had to say yes, right? Right.
I have used a camp hatchet to chop kindling for a campfire and to remove pesky branches from shrubs and trees in my yard. However, I have never thrown an axe. Darts? Sure. What could go wrong? Would I have fun?
Last Friday, my partner Tom and I joined our niece Elsa, her boyfriend Scott and her friend Shanna at Hatchet and Hops, an ax-throwing venue in downtown Buffalo.
"Aunt Sharon, you'll love it! It's really fun and very therapeutic." said Elsa.
Apparently, my dear niece thinks throwing a hatchet 16ft is a better stress reliever than walking, listening to music, reading a book, or Netflix and chilling with a glass of wine.
Well, nothing went wrong, and I had a great time. My partner, the evening's champion in our group, took home the winning prizes: a free beer, a button, and bragging rights.
Earlier in the week, I attended Family Bingo Night with my partner, his mom and other residents at Schoellkopf Center.
We have played shuffleboard, darts, pool, and tried our luck with trivia at various bars and hosted game nights at our home with friends. Pokeno and charades are our favorites.
As I walk down Old Falls Street in the summer, admiring the giant-sized checkerboard, connect four, ping-pong and corn hole, I cannot help but think how cool it would be to have a game facility year-round.
Perhaps, Niagara Falls could benefit from an indoor game terminal or corridor. The Links Golf and Tap is a golf bar and lounge on the 2nd floor at One Niagara Welcome Center, 360 Rainbow Boulevard. Reimagine the "Cube" as a multi-floor game terminal with a different game on each floor: pool tables, shuffleboard, old school arcade games, trivia, darts, and ax-throwing.
A constant complaint from many residents and some local politicians is there is nothing to do in the city. I disagree, you just have to drive different places to do things.
The casino doesn't appeal to everyone, but almost everyone likes some kind of game. A game terminal with a restaurant and bar could be a good idea.
It is certainly something to think about.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls, NY. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
