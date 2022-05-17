Don't say his name. Read their names out loud instead.
Ten souls killed. Aaron Salter. Ruth Whitfield. Pearl Young. Celestine Chaney. Roberta Drury. Heyward Patterson. Margus Morrison. Geraldine Talley. Andre Mackneil. Katherine Massey.
Three souls survived. Zaire Goodman. Jennifer Warrington. Christopher Braden.
Don't waste air on his name.
Save your breath to pray for healing and for justice.
Take a deep breath.
This happened to all of us in the supermarket, on the subway, in the mall, in the movie theater, at the bowling alley, at FedEx, at a military base, at a naval base, at a Walmart, at the synagogue, at an A.M.E. church, in the Sikh temple, at the mosque, in the yoga studio, in the newspaper office, at an elementary school, at a high school, at a college, in a nightclub, in an airport, in a health clinic, at a restaurant and in a factory.
Exhale.
See our humanity.
Breath.
We are all in this together, but whatever you do, please don't speak his name.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
