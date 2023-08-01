Although people often use “college” and “university” interchangeably, there are subtle differences between them.
A college is typically a smaller institution that offers associate’s and bachelor’s degrees within a narrower scope of disciplines. A university is usually more sizable than a college and provides a more extensive variety of academic areas for both undergraduate and graduate students. Alongside traditional degrees, universities also offer specialized degrees through professional schools, like law, medicine or engineering.
Canisius College is the most recent Western New York private institution to transition its status from a college to a university, joining the ranks of D’Youville University (February 2022) and Daemen University (March 2022). Technically, the number of local private college-to-university changes is four, if you factor in Medaille University (May 2022), which will close its doors on Aug. 31.
State University College at Buffalo, more commonly known as “Buff State” changed its designation to SUNY Buffalo State University (January 2023), not to be confused with University at Buffalo or its regional nickname, UB.
The New York State Board of Regents has been very busy approving nomenclatures for local colleges-turned-universities in the last two years.
Will the shift from college to university status make a difference?
Given declining undergraduate enrollment and students’ concerns about the return on investment for students, will the change improve these “new-ish” universities?
Medaille University, like other small colleges, faced financial and enrollment problems that were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Poor choices and financial mismanagement led to its demise. The change in status did not result in a positive outcome. Medaille University is defunct.
To address its $20 million deficit, Canisius laid off 61 employees, 25 professors, and eliminated a large swath of academic programs between June 2020-2021. The American Association of University Professors place it and five other colleges on its list of sanctioned institutions, citing significant noncompliance with academic governance in June 2021. Canisius is presently embroiled in a federal lawsuit and battling allegations of willful disregard for sexual harassment complaints against a former professor who is no longer affiliated with the university.
Following the chaos under John Hurley’s leadership in recent years, Steve K Stoute, JD, began his tenure as president in July 2022.
Canisius, despite its new leadership, logo, and name, still must confront some serious obstacles.
Given the escalating cost of college education, how can these private universities improve and maintain their financial viability and attract more students, particularly when compared to the more affordable 64-campus SUNY system?
Which also begs the question, is SUNY’s 64-campus model feasible and necessary?
New York demographics continue to shift in a negative direction. Due to declining fertility rates and increasing population exodus, people are adjusting their housing, childcare, transportation, employment, and education needs accordingly.
The bottom line is that fewer New York resident students will be available to fill campuses. In-state students may seek career-oriented vocational training programs, take a gap year, or seek more climate-friendly educational and employment opportunities. Out-of-state students are more likely to apply to more affordable schools closer to home.
Colleges can claim that by achieving university status, they can expand their academic offerings to meet the needs of society while also striving to become more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
However, it seems like the actual drive for a college to become a university is to boost its standing and image to entice further financial support from international students, alumni, companies, and philanthropists.
University costs may differ based on location, research initiatives, and specialized programs. Universities often enroll international students to gain academic prestige, increase campus diversity, and develop networking opportunities. To offset the cost of educating domestic students, universities may develop a strategic plan to attract and admit more international students who have the financial means to pay full tuition.
As elite universities struggle to remove legacy admissions, will universities in the region see an increase in enrollment from more privileged families?
I imagine that our local private universities are counting on it.
The list of four-year private and public universities in Erie and Niagara counties includes Buffalo State University, Canisius University, Daemen University, D’Youville University, Niagara University and University at Buffalo.
When including Hilbert College, Trocaire College and Villa Maria College, the financial sustainability of countless institutions becomes a genuine issue.
Changing one’s name is like swapping old clothes for new ones. As a university, the institution may appear more stylish and confident, but the stark reality is the fight for survival is a shared experience, and the limited number of students makes it even more challenging.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Email: sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
