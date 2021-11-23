BAILEY: Does it make sense to go back to the office?

Working remotely was not for everyone before the pandemic. Seriously, less than 5% of US employees telecommuted before the pandemic, according to Global Workplace Analytics. That is a tiny fraction of the nation’s workforce, the actual number of people currently employed. Workforce differs from labor force. Labor force is the total number of employed and unemployed persons. Here we are, almost two years after a global health crisis and remote work seems ubiquitous because in many cases, it is.
Back office personnel, like accounting, payroll, and tech support, worked remotely throughout the shutdown. Many companies transitioned back office staff to remote work with success. Productivity increased most of the time. Many workers want to continue working from home. For them, returning to the office is no longer sensible; it is costly and inconvenient.
A flexible work schedule is the most popular employee benefit of remote work. Childcare, elder care, errands and appointments can be difficult to manage if you work a 9-to-5 office job. Telecommuting can reduce scheduling conflicts between personal commitments and professional responsibilities.
Telework can also put more money in employees’ bank account. During the shutdown, I had conversations with friends who quickly realized working from home curtailed their transportation, parking, on-the-go meals and dry-cleaning costs. My best friend works in sales, covering a territory that includes Western and Central New York. She telecommuted during the peak of the pandemic and calculated savings of over $5,000 from March 2020 to March 2021, the result of which was a massive reduction in her biggest travel expense: gas.
Creating a work-from-home plan was a challenge for many people in the early months of the shutdown, especially if more than one member of a household needed to work from home. However, after 18 months, people became comfortable with their creative home-office solutions, established new family routines, ate healthier and enjoyed a better work-life balance. They want to keep it that way. I understand. I began working remotely before the pandemic, and have continued to work productively, at home, without distractions. I am happier and more relaxed. The stress meter on my fitness watch says so.
Remote work is not sunshine and rainbows all the time; disadvantages exist for teleworkers. Some employees miss the office socialization and interaction with coworkers. Web conferences are impersonal. Some employees feel isolated.
Opportunities for career advancement may also be a challenge. Leadership might find it difficult to review the quality of employee work performances without the ability to see best practices applications or gauge interpersonal office skills.
Have pandemic-related remote workers seen any increase in expenses? Probably. I saw a negligible increase in my electric bill when I began working remotely in 2017. I also made improvements to my home Wi-Fi network, a small price to pay for the benefits of working from home.
Many companies are trying to move toward a hybrid model, allowing employees with non-client facing jobs to work some combination of hours at home and in the office. There are a lot of empty office spaces to be filled.
The time has come for a new hybrid work model. Developing a rewards program with businesses that provided goods and services teleworkers use is a good place to start. Discounts on software, home office equipment and food delivery services are a few ideas that come to mind. Paid parking and company contribution to day care may incentivize remote workers with small children to return to the office part-time.
I do not pretend to have all the answers. However, what I know is that a lot of people can get the job done at home.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.